5 Premier League defenders who deserve to play for bigger clubs

The Premier League is blessed with fine players and year after year, the quality in the competition seems to be improving. With new additions every season, the league only gets more intense.

There are a good number of quality defenders present in the Premier League right now. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ruben Dias, Cesar Azpilicueta and many others have set very high standards for defending.

Premier League defenders need more recognition

Playing in the Premier League is a blessing in itself and to sustain it at the top level, consistency is of utmost importance. The current lot of defenders have provided some high-quality performances in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, a few of those defenders haven't got the recognition they deserve. Some of them need to change their clubs to get the right appreciation for their efforts and also for the betterment of their career. On that note, let's take a look at the Premier League defenders who deserve to play for bigger clubs:

#5 Max Aarons (Norwich City)

Norwich City v Leicester City - Premier League

Having come through the ranks at Norwich City, Max Aarons has been a regular figure with them. The young right-back has a lot of potential and was on the radar of many English clubs this summer.

Aarons is a dynamic defender with an attacking-minded approach. With his wonderful crosses into the box, the Englishman can be a real threat in the attack. His defensive game is not too bad either but there are areas where he can improve upon.

CLUB @clubgame_app



EFL boys are flying. 👏



#NorwichCityFC No defender in England has made more Key Passes than Norwich City’s Max Aarons this season. 🎯EFL boys are flying. 👏 No defender in England has made more Key Passes than Norwich City’s Max Aarons this season. 🎯 EFL boys are flying. 👏 #NorwichCityFC https://t.co/MPR4w5IvHL

With Norwich City struggling in the Premier League, Aarons has struggled to get the attention he deserves. If the Canaries are relegated, the youngster should seek a move to a club in the top division and get an upgrade. Arsenal have Aarons on their radar and that could materialize into a transfer in the near future.

#4 Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Having graduated from the Liverpool academy, Conor Coady did not get many chances at the Merseyside club. He opted for a loan move to Sheffield United before moving to Huddersfield Town.

He signed for Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2015 and has been with them ever since. Coady is a strong figure in the backline and a very reliable one at that. He can be aggressive and is very effective with his tackling. The Englishman is also a big threat when it comes to set-pieces.

bet365 @bet365



His country still haven't conceded a goal with him in the side and he was handed the captain's armband in the second half.



What a night for the defender.



#WWFC Conor Coady has scored more goals for England (1) than he has had shots for Wolves in the Premier League (0).His country still haven't conceded a goal with him in the side and he was handed the captain's armband in the second half.What a night for the defender. Conor Coady has scored more goals for England (1) than he has had shots for Wolves in the Premier League (0).His country still haven't conceded a goal with him in the side and he was handed the captain's armband in the second half.What a night for the defender.#WWFC https://t.co/crEcAh6Y56

The 28-year old has done consistently well but if he's to play for the national team on a regular basis he has to move to a bigger club. Coady is currently linked with a move to Newcastle United and who knows what might happen come next summer.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith