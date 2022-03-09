Premier League 2021-22: 5 defenders with most goal contributions so far 

The Premier League hosts some of the most exciting matches in club football every week. These matches become even more exciting when they turn into a goal-fest.

The onus of scoring all-important goals falls on the attackers' shoulders, while midfielders also look after creating chances.

In the Premier League, even the defenders contribute in offense

The day job of defenders is to defend and protect their goal. However, modern football is changing, and the Premier League is a fine example of the evolving game. These five footballers have contributed to the attack from time to time.

P.S. Stats as of March 7, 2022. Stats are for Premier League only

#5 Ruben Dias - 5 goal involvements

Dias has been a rock at the back

Ruben Dias has arguably been one of the two best centre-backs in the Premier League in the last few years. Since his move from Benfica, the Portuguese talent has taken his game to the next level. Manchester City were looking for a dependable leader in the backline, and Dias has provided that.

While Dias may not be the fastest defender out there, his reading of the game is top-notch. He is quick to realize an opposition threat and snuff it out even before it can become problematic for his side. He is an accurate tackler and has an excellent ability to carry the ball forward, which is somewhat a staple in Pep Guardiola's system.

Most clearances completed (56)

Most passes completed (1,864)

Most offside trap successful (23)

Most blocked shots (12)



Not the time to lose your rock at the back.



Rúben Dias in the Premier League for Manchester City this season:
Most clearances completed (56)
Most passes completed (1,864)
Most offside trap successful (23)
Most blocked shots (12)
Not the time to lose your rock at the back.

Unfortunately, DIas now faces a nasty injury for which he has been sidelined for six weeks. He may have missed the recent Manchester derby win, but he has been a consistent figure in the current campaign. Across the 25 appearances he has made, Dias has chipped in with two goals and three assists in the Premier League.

#4 Joao Cancelo - 6 goal involvements

Cancelo has been superb this season

If Manchester City had one position of weakness, it was in the left-back position. The club has tried several options, but none of them could match the expectations. It seemed that City would need to spend once more, but Joao Cancelo made the transition blossom rather generously.

Cancelo had begun his journey as an offensive right-back who liked to move forward and join the attack. However, the presence of Kyle Walker meant that Cancelo had stiff competition.

It was one of the reasons besides the fact that he was adept at playing at left-back as well, where City had no cover. It has been beneficial for him and City. He is highly mobile and efficient and has been a goal threat on the left flank.

Cancelo has been a regular figure in the Premier League for City and has appeared in 26 matches. His offensive contributions have been pretty good, with one goal and five assists so far.

#3 Andrew Robertson - 10 goal involvement

Robertson is one of the best abrgains in the Premier League

Andrew Robertson is probably one of the best bargains of the last decade when Liverpool had acquired him from Hull City on a meager transfer fee of £7 million. Many were shocked with the transfer given the defensive performance of Hull City in their relegation campaign. However, Robertson has shown his class over the years that he has been at Anfield.

Robertson is pretty similar to Trent Alexander-Arnold with his game and is an expert crosser of the ball. His ability to move up the field to find a teammate is brilliant and he is one of the most critical members of the Liverpool side.

Robertson missed the start of the campaign with an injury, but has been highly consistent since then. Robertson has already accrued double-digits in terms of goal involvements. He has one goal and nine assists to his name in the Premier League.

#2 Reece James - 11 goal involvements

Burnley v Chelsea - Premier League

Reece James recently returned from injury in some style with a contribution to the offense straightaway. The Chelsea academy graduate has been one of the best performers for Chelsea this season. He has looked defensively robust at the back and lethal when he joins the attack.

James' technical abilities are his greatest asset as he can carry the ball on the pitch effortlessly. He's also a great tackler and can close down on opponents quickly. James perfectly balances his offensive and defensive work rate, and many fans expect him to have a very bright future ahead of him.

Only one defender in Europe's top five divisions has scored 5+ goals and provided 5+ assists in the league this season...That player is Reece James.

James has the highest number of goals among all the names on this list, with 5 of them in the Premier League. He has also contributed with six assists, bringing his goal involvement total to 11. The numbers might have been even higher if it had not been for an injury.

#1 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 13 goal involvements

Alexander-Arnold has already achived many greats in his young career

Since his emergence on the global scene, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been arguably the best right-back in the world. An academy product, Alexander-Arnold has not looked back since making his debut for the senior Reds team.

Alexander-Arnold is the epitome of a world-class offensive wingback. He has a stunning ability to find his fellow attackers in the opposition box with a cross. His ability from a dead-ball situation further showcases his technical expertise.

Most Premier League goals + assists by defenders this season:



Trent Alexander-Arnold (13)

Reece James (11)



The best in the business.

In 24 appearances this season, Alexander-Arnold has the highest goal involvement among defenders in the Premier League. He has hit double digits in assists (11). Among his two goals, one is an expertly crafted freekick against West Ham United.

