5 Premier League defenders with most goals in the last decade

Football is no longer played the way it used to be a few decades ago. The Premier League hasn't been immune to those changes. The presence of some of the best managerial brains and the ever-increasing competition means that the need for innovation is high.

The players on their part are having to adapt themselves according to the demands of the game and their managers.

Premier League clubs demand more from their defenders now

The traditional concept of two-man attack is a thing of the past now. Managers look for scorers from all across the pitch and the defenders are no different. Full-backs are often assigned the responsibility of assisting the team in attack. Their ability to score goals comes as an additional advantage.

Central defenders, on the other hand, do not have the luxury of throwing caution to the wind. Their chances mostly come from set-pieces.

In the list below we are going to discuss five Premier League defenders with the most number of goals in the last decade:

#5 John Terry: 19 goals

A lot of John terry's goals came from headers

John Terry ranks high among the Premier League's greatest defenders. His composure at the back gave Chelsea's backline an unmatched solidarity, helping them win as many as five league titles.

Chelsea's former skipper didn't consider his responsibilities to be limited to just the defense. As it is with so many other central defenders, a number of Terry's goals came from headers.

In fact, as many as 11 out of the 19 Premier League goals he scored between 2011 and 2018 came from headers.

John Terry's Chelsea career:



674 games 🔵

63 goals ⚽️

29 assists 🎯



A goal or assist every 7 games..for a defender. pic.twitter.com/k0l3X7UeWg — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) August 26, 2016

Standing at 6 feet 2 inches, Terry was a physical presence inside the opposition's penalty box. His managers hardly refrained him from going up during set-piece routines.

While those in the Premier League were important and helped him rank fifth on this list, the goal against Napoli in the Champions League round of 16 in 2012 stands out.

Chelsea were trailing 3-1 from the first leg away from home. They eventually went on to win the tie as Terry scored the second of their four goals on the night.

#4 Laurent Koscielny: 20 goals

Laurent Koscielny was handed the skipper's armband for the 2018-19 season

The second of the two central defenders on the list is former Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny.

The Frenchman wrote his name in Arsenal's history books by becoming the first defender for the club to score 20 Premier League goals. His contribution towards Arsenal's victories was critically important in recognition of which he was handed the skipper's armband ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Statistics show that between August 2013 and May 2015, Koscielny helped Arsenal earn 2.33 points per game. The London-based club won 73 per cent of their matches with the 35-year-old in their line-up.

"I have great respect for Arsenal," says Laurent Koscielny 🔴 ⚪



Thoughts, Gunners fans? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sL6Ojw2g3O — Goal (@goal) August 7, 2019

He had scored as many as six goals in between, the most important of which was in the FA Cup final against Hull City in 2014.

Unlike Terry, Koscielny did not rely that heavily on scoring his goals from headers and showed more skill with the ball at his feet.

Only seven of the 20 Premier League goals he scored between the periods mentioned came from headers.

Following his departure from London and the Premier League, the Frenchman revealed that the decision to leave Arsenal was taken to elongate his career. He feared that if he stayed at the Emirates any longer he would have to end his career due to injuries.

Koscielny had indeed suffered multiple injuries during his stay in London and his fears were not unjustified given the physical nature of the Premier League.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith