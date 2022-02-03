5 Premier League forwards who are desperate to return to form

The 2021/22 Premier League season has been a poor one in general for strikers. Most big-name players have failed to live up to their billing. Several players were expected to shine this term to either justify their worth to the club or increase their stock in the market. Yet many have failed in the first half of the season.

The pressure of a massive price tag is often enough to put a lot of pressure on a star while injuries are also hugely discouraging. Similarly, too much burden on a single player can also lead to inefficiencies in one's game.

This season was expected to be rough for a few individuals, especially after the amount of football some players have played over the last 18 months. Regardless, they could turn their season around in the second half of the campaign.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 Premier League players who need to perform better in the second half of this season. (2021-22)

#5 Raul Jimenez

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers have performed well under new manager Bruno Lage this season but their talisman Raul Jimenez is oddly missing out on goals. The Mexico international has functioned well as a team player but seems to be missing his shooting boots.

Few expected Lage to do well in the Premier League in his first season but the Molineux outfit have taken well to his tactics. The defense has been stringent and the midfield has been industrious.

The attackers also perform their defensive duties but when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net, they have not stepped up to the plate. But this is not something unimaginable because Wolves have always relied on the brilliance of Jimenez to do well going forward.

He could only manage 10 appearances last season due to injury but was expected to fire on all fronts this term. However, he has only managed four goals and two assists in 19 league appearances.

Although he is still the club's joint-top scorer, Lage will be expecting his main man to get amongst the goals in the second half of the campaign. The burden on him will increase since Pedro Neto will be eased back into the side after his long-term injury while Adama Traore left the club in January.

#4 Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Harry Kane has been anything but a leader for Tottenham Hotspur this season. The Englishman is visibly struggling in front of goal, despite the arrival of Antonio Conte. The Italian manager is getting a little more out of the 28-year-old ace than Nuno Espirito Santo ever did but it has still not been enough.

He looked tired at the start of the season. But a huge gap in December due to a number of Covid-19 cases within the Spurs camp gave him a well-deserved break.

Despite all of that, he has not been able to conjure any kind of form in front of goal. One can argue that the service for him has been poor but Son Heung-min has still flourished to a certain extent this term with little help. In contrast, Kane has scored five goals and provided two assists in 19 games.

A lot more is expected from the player who won the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Year last season. Kane is still Tottenham's best player but needs to start firing again if Spurs hope to seal a top four spot in the Premier League this term.

