5 Premier League forwards with a higher market value than Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Premier League last summer as he bid goodbye to Juventus and decided to re-sign for Manchester United. He brought a lot of value and was expected to add plenty of goals too.

The Portuguese international has fared reasonably well but is perhaps no longer the most valuable commodity in his team or the Premier League. He has scored 14 goals and made three assists in 24 games in all competitions this season.

There are far more valuable forwards in the Premier League than Cristiano Ronaldo

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is a phenomenon even as he nears his 37th birthday but there are drawbacks to his game. He is not as fast anymore and his role in the build-up play has decreased. These factors have led to Cristiano Ronaldo being valued at €35 million. In the meantime, other players, who are younger than the Real Madrid legend, have upped their game, thereby becoming far more valuable.

On that note, let's take a look at five Premier League forwards who are more valuable than Cristiano Ronaldo.

#5 Marcus Rashford (€85 million)

Marcus Rashford has been one of the best wingers in the Premier League over the last five years. He has the drive, desire and willingness to beat every opponent on the run and has a bullet of a shot to back it up in front of goal.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Marcus Rashford is estimated to be the most valuable footballer (€165m) in Europe's top 5 leagues, according to Marcus Rashford is estimated to be the most valuable footballer (€165m) in Europe's top 5 leagues, according to @CIES_Football 's Observatory algorithm. 💸 Marcus Rashford is estimated to be the most valuable footballer (€165m) in Europe's top 5 leagues, according to @CIES_Football's Observatory algorithm. https://t.co/DyN4ErSjYy

The Manchester United academy graduate hasn't had the best season so far. He has scored just five goals and made an assist in 17 appearances in all competitions. However, he has been turning a few heads in recent games. His last-minute winner against West Ham United before the international break was one of those moments.

Rashford is 12 years younger than the ex-Juventus star, courtesy of which it is no surprise that he is currently valued at €85 million.

Rashford can aspire to reach the footballing heights of Ronaldo but for now he can learn from the great man until he stays at Old Trafford.

#4 Raheem Sterling (€85 million)

Raheem Sterling has blown hot and cold in the Premier League over the last two seasons but he remains one of the most effective players in the game. The Englishman does have his off days but still manages to produce 8/10 performances.

calls Raheem Sterling England's best attacker and one of the best attacking players in the Premier League 🗣 "I don't understand why Man City paid that money for Jack Grealish when they have Raheem Sterling." @Carra23 calls Raheem Sterling England's best attacker and one of the best attacking players in the Premier League 🗣 "I don't understand why Man City paid that money for Jack Grealish when they have Raheem Sterling."@Carra23 calls Raheem Sterling England's best attacker and one of the best attacking players in the Premier League https://t.co/7M1dZHs9Ez

The same cannot be said for Ronaldo, who sometimes turns into a liability on his bad days. But Sterling, who is still only 27, remains one of the fastest players in the Premier League and a highly technical player. The winger can still dribble past some of the best defenders in the world, thanks to his low center of gravity.

With seven league goals to his name, the ex-Liverpool star is the joint-top scorer of runaway champions Manchester City this season. Ronaldo might be more lethal than the winger, but the tricky attacker has some more facets than his rival club's talisman. Perhaps that is also why the Manchester City star is currently valued at €85 million.

The Manchester United forward was inarguably better than Sterling when he was 27 but for now, the Etihad outfit's winger is a more valuable asset.

