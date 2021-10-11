5 Premier League forwards who press the least (2021-22)

In recent years, we have seen more and more teams adopting the high press. It's a style of defending whereby teams put pressure high up the pitch and force the opposition into committing errors.

More importantly, it's a way by which teams try to win possession back in advanced positions. The advantages are obvious but if the opposition manages to bypass the press, then the pressing side could be left vulnerable at the back.

Teams have to press as a group as if even one player is not closing down his man, then the system gets easy to circumvent. Of course, pressing requires individuals with incredible strength and stamina. Otherwise, it'd just be a group of players running themselves to the ground when they're out of possession.

On that note, let's take a look at the five Premier League forwards who press the least per 90 minutes.

(Data courtesy: The Athletic. The list includes forwards who have played more than 270 minutes in the 2021-22 season)

#5 Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) - 9.6 presses

Manchester United do not press very high up the pitch except when there is a specific plan in place. They try to contain the opposition as much as they can whilst trying to cut out passing lanes. So it's no surprise that young Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has made the list.

Greenwood has been a bright spot for the Red Devils in the testing early stages of the new Premier League season. Greenwood has scored three goals for Manchester United in seven Premier League appearances so far.

He has been full of industry in the early stages, though that doesn't exactly reflect in his pressing numbers. Greenwood completes 9.6 presses per 90 minutes, which is pardonable given how Manchester United play.

#4 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) - 9.5 presses per game

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke's presence on the list of the forwards who make the least number of presses per 90 is a bit baffling. That is only because the list of most presses per 90 minutes is topped by his teammate and partner in attack, Wilfried Zaha.

Benteke is yet to score a goal in the Premier League after seven gameweeks. It's not clear whether Crystal Palace manager Patrick Viera has given the 30-year-old a separate set of instructions. But it looks like the team could do slightly better if the Belgian international worked a little harder when the team is out of possession.

