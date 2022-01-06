5 Premier League goalkeepers with most errors leading to goals since 2020-21

The Premier League features a host of world-class goalkeepers plying their trade at various clubs in the competition. While goals win games, good defense and quality goalkeepers help win titles. That has been true in most major competitions, including the English top flight.

In recent years, Premier League teams haven't hesitated to spend the big bucks to snap up top custodians like Ederson, Alisson Becker and Edouard Mendy, among others.

However, goalkeepers are also susceptible to mistakes, including a few of the aforementioned players. When that happens, their team invariably concedes goals. On that note, here's a look at the five Premier League goalkeepers who have made the most errors leading to goals since the 2020-21 league campaign:

#5 Illan Meslier (Leeds United) - 2

Illan Meslier is one of the best young goalkeepers in the Premier League at the moment.

The 21-year-old Frenchman played a key role in Leeds United getting promoted to the English top flight at the end of the 2019-20 season. In his debut Premier League campaign, Meslier kept an impressive 11 clean sheets as Leeds ended a creditable ninth in the league table.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



Illan Meslier cements his place in second in the #FPL goalkeeper standings with his 11th clean sheet of the season. His tally of 140 saves is second only to Sam Johnstone 🧤

He hasn't been as impressive this campaign, though. Meslier has kept only four clean sheets in 19 games as Leeds find themselves perilously close to the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old has been linked with top clubs, including Premier League giants Manchester United. It remains to be seen if Leeds will be able to keep hold of the custodian if they endure the drop to the Championship this campaign.

#4 Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) - 2

Edouard Mendy has been like a breath of fresh air since arriving at Chelsea at the start of the 2020-21 season from Rennes.

The Senegalese custodian proved to be an immediate improvement on his teammate Kepa Arrizabalaga (more on him later). Mendy kept 16 clean sheets in 31 games as the Blues finished fourth in the Premier League. He played a bigger role in the Champions League, though, keeping nine shutouts to help Chelsea to an unexpected triumph.

Premier League @premierleague



@ChelseaFC's Edouard Mendy has kept clean sheets in 20 of his 38 #PL matches (53%), which is the best ratio of all 'keepers to have made 10 or more starts 🧤

Having recently played his 50th game in the Premier League, Mendy has kept 24 clean sheets in 51 matches. As impressive as he has been for the club, the Senegalese has appeared fallible at times.

Nevertheless, Mendy remains one of the best custodians in the English top flight. He will hope to play a key role in Chelsea's quest to win their first league title in five years. The second-placed Blues have work to do, though, trailing runaway league leaders Manchester City by 10 points after 21 games.

