5 Premier League managers with the best win percentage after their first 25 games

The Premier League is the most exciting top-flight competition in Europe. Some of the best players all across the globe play in the Premier League and its high-octane, unpredictable nature has endeared football fans everywhere.

Since the Premier League is the most popular top-flight league competition in the world, the stakes are always high. Each and every game is dissected and analyzed down to the bone. It's also quite common for managers to be at the receiving end of a barrage of criticism on a regular basis.

The English top-flight currently has some of the very best managers in the world. Some of the very best tacticians in the world are currently in charge of English sides and as such, the level of competition is quite high.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five Premier League managers with the best win percentage after their first 25 games.

#5 Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) - 48 win percentage

Brentford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is widely regarded as one of the best in the business. He inherited a debilitating Liverpool side in 2015 and turned them into European champions just four years into the job.

He also won the Premier League title with Liverpool the following season (2019-20) and the FA Cup and the League Cup last term.

Klopp had previously enjoyed a great deal of success with Borussia Dortmund and has always shown a penchant for nurturing young talent. Although his job seems pretty secure right now, things have not always been rosy for Klopp in Merseyside.

He had a win percentage of just 48% after his 25 games in charge of Liverpool. Credit then goes to the club's top brass for deciding to stick it out with the German coach. It is a decision that has certainly paid dividends and then some.

#4 Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) - 56 win percentage

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Mikel Arteta was at Arsenal for the last five years of his playing career. After hanging up his boots, he joined Manchester City as an assistant coach to the legendary Pep Guardiola. Arteta became Guardiola's trusted deputy at the Etihad and when he decided to take charge of Arsenal in 2019, the reaction was mixed.

While fans were excited to have the former player return in the capacity of manager, there were apprehensions over his ability to cut it at the highest level. It's been a project that has looked all over the place on occasion, but this season it has become clear that Arteta is a man with a solid plan.

His Arsenal side are sitting at the top of the Premier League table right now and hold a five-point lead over Manchester City in second. Arteta had a bit of a difficult start at the club, winning just 56% of his first 25 games as Arsenal manager.

Egal @EGTVEgal #ManCity Pep Guardiola warned everybody about Mikel Arteta some people chose not to listen #arsenal Pep Guardiola warned everybody about Mikel Arteta some people chose not to listen #arsenal #ManCity https://t.co/NUXG0NH1zT

#3 Pep Guardiola (Manchester United) - 56 win percentage

Leeds United v Manchester City - Premier League

Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers in the world. His record in the early days at Manchester City ought to serve as a reminder as to why new managers need to be afforded time for them to work their magic.

Guardiola is a manager who has enjoyed a great deal of success with Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Expectations were high when he decided to test himself in the Premier League after two glorious stints at two of Europe's biggest clubs.

He took charge of City in 2016 and took some time to get used to Premier League football. Guardiola had a rather modest win percentage of 56 after his first 25 games at the club. He has since won four Premier League titles, four League Cups and one FA Cup.

#2 Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) - 68 win percentage

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Thomas Tuchel is yet another coach who has proven his credentials at multiple big clubs. One of his biggest achievements is turning Chelsea into European champions just a few months after taking charge of the club in late January 2021.

Tuchel transformed the Blues into a defensively sturdy unit very early after joining the club. Despite hitting a lean patch towards the end of the 2021-22 season and the early stages of the 2022-23 season, his sacking came off as shocking.

His impact at Chelsea was immediate and rather profound. The German coach enjoyed a 68% win percentage in his first 25 games in charge of the Stamford Bridge outfit.

#1 Erik ten Hag (Manchester United) - 72 win percentage

Fulham FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Erik ten Hag first turned heads after guiding a young Ajax side to the semi-finals of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League. His Ajax team were giant slayers and were capable of taking the game to much stronger opposition.

Ten Hag has proven to be a master tactician and that's why his appointment as Manchester United's manager was met with huge fanfare at Old Trafford. Since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure from the helm in 2023, United have prioritized short-term success and suffered due to it.

Ten Hag inherited a side that did not have the mentality or the personnel to deliver the goods for a club with as rich a history as Manchester United. He lost the first two official Premier League games of his debut season as their manager.

But since then, Ten Hag has transformed United into a solid unit that plays an exciting brand of football. The turnaround and impact has been immediate and pretty impressive. He has managed to register a spectacular win percentage of 72 in his first 25 games in charge of the club.

Shreyas @khatri_shreyas Erik ten Hag in just 6 months has changed the entire landscape of Manchester United FC



- The 2nd best creation unit in the PL while being the 4th meanest defense

- On top of that, their efficiency is spectacular: 4th best for quality of shots taken, and 2nd for shots conceded Erik ten Hag in just 6 months has changed the entire landscape of Manchester United FC- The 2nd best creation unit in the PL while being the 4th meanest defense- On top of that, their efficiency is spectacular: 4th best for quality of shots taken, and 2nd for shots conceded https://t.co/pbIvDzLcXe

