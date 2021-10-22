5 Premier League midfielders who deserve to play for bigger clubs

The Premier League has quality midfielders present in abundance right now. Some of them are world-class players, who have won a lot both at the club and national level.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, N'Golo Kante, Jordan Henderson and many others have shown their quality every now and then. It is only just that these players get the deserved recognition.

Some Premier League midfielders deserve a club upgrade

Having said that, there are plenty of other midfielders in the Premier League who have done well but struggle to get the same amount of fame or acknowledgment. To achieve that, some of these midfielders need to move from their current club and join a stronger team.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes wasn't that big a name until he joined the Red Devils in the Premier League. Despite doing amazingly well with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, the Portuguese only got the recognition when he moved to a bigger club.

This is the very reason why some Premier League midfielders should seek a club upgrade. On that note, let's take a look at some of those midfielders.

Honorable mention: John McGinn (Aston Villa)

#5 Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton)

Abdoulaye Doucoure playing for Everton

Abdoulaye Doucoure came through the ranks at Rennes and started his career with them in Ligue 1. He was signed by Premier League club Watford in the winter of 2016 but was sent to Granada on loan for the remainder of the season.

The French midfielder spent four seasons with the Hornets, being part of their ups and downs. Last season, Doucoure joined Everton in the Premier League to play under Carlo Ancelotti. He made 29 appearances in the league last season but wasn't that effective under the Italian manager.

Squawka Football @Squawka 🗣️ "In an Everton team that is pretty average, he is standing heads above in terms of central midfielders." @Tom_Gayle feels the impressive form of Abdoulaye Doucouré has made him one of the best in the league in his position. #SquawkaTalker 🗣️ "In an Everton team that is pretty average, he is standing heads above in terms of central midfielders."@Tom_Gayle feels the impressive form of Abdoulaye Doucouré has made him one of the best in the league in his position. #SquawkaTalker https://t.co/ZdQX4JqXvt

With the arrival of Rafa Benitez this season, the Frenchman has looked an entirely different player. Doucoure has a strong physique, can win the ball back and can strongly contribute in the attack, making him an amazing box-to-box midfielder. He has already scored twice and assisted in four goals this season from just eight Premier League appearances.

If he carries on the same way, there is no doubt that a top English club will come after his signature next season. Leicester could be one of his destinations if one of Wilfred Ndidi or Youri Tielemans leaves the Foxes.

#4 Yves Bissouma (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Yves Bissouma (Left) for Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley - Premier League

The Malian midfielder started his career with the Majestic SC academy. His senior career commenced with Lille in Ligue 1. Having spent two seasons with the French club, Yves Bissouma signed for Brighton & Hove Albion to play in the Premier League in 2018.

Ever since then, the central midfielder has been a regular starter for the Seagulls. Under Graham Potter's management, Bissouma has blossomed into one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League right now. With his high work-rate and amazing ball-winning technique, he can help protect the backline with good effect.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Yves Bissouma won more tackles in the 2020/2021 Premier League than any other midfielder [104].Believe the hype. 🇲🇱 Yves Bissouma won more tackles in the 2020/2021 Premier League than any other midfielder [104].Believe the hype. 🇲🇱 https://t.co/vZuDFU3mX3

Along with his defensive abilities, he can be useful in the attack too. He was expected to join one of the top six Premier League clubs this summer but Bissouma preferred to stay with Brighton. As every player desires, Bissouma wishes to play in the Champions League and given his performances he is due to join a top English club sooner rather than later.

