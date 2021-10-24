5 Premier League outcasts Newcastle United should target

Newcastle United will no doubt be one of the most active Premier League clubs in the upcoming transfer window, with the Magpies looking set to splash their newfound cash.

A Saudi Arabia backed consortium completed a £300 million takeover of the club two weeks back, ending 14-years of disappointment under Mike Ashley's ownership.

Newcastle United have long been touted as a sleeping football giant and now have the funds to compete with Europe's elite and return to their glory days.

Newcastle United should look to target fringe players at top Premier League clubs

While Newcastle United are more than capable of signing superstar players, the reality is that the club remain in the relegation zone. As such, the owners will likely target players who can help them move up the Premier League table before going for any mega signings. Fringe players from the Premier League's top clubs can certainly be a few that they can target.

Here's a look at five such Premier League outcasts who Newcastle United should look to target in 2022:

#5 Andre Gomes - Everton

Everton v Fulham - Premier League

Andre Gomes is yet to make any impact under new boss Rafael Benitez and it looks like he has fallen out of favor at Everton.

Signed for around £22 million in 2019, Gomes had a disappointing debut campaign with the midfielder out for the majority of the season due to an ankle injury. As such, he managed to make just 19 Premier League starts throughout the campaign. The Portugal international, though, did make 28 appearances in the league last season under the management of Carlo Ancelotti.

However, Benitez's appointment this season has seen the midfielder get limited playing time. He is yet to make a Premier League start this season and has been restricted to just three substitute appearances.

Gomes could be a player Newcastle United might look to target, given his quality and experience in the middle of the park. Despite his decline in recent years, Gomes could do well with a move to a new club and Newcastle United could be the breath of fresh air he needs to revive his career.

#4 Takumi Minamino - Liverpool

FC Porto v Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Having already had a spell away from Liverpool on loan at Southampton last season, Takumi Minamino might look to depart Anfield permanently after failing to make any impact.

Minamino arrived with a big reputation at Liverpool, having impressed everyone during RB Salzburg's incredible Champions League group stage campaign in 2019. However, with the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah ahead of him in the pecking order, Minamino failed to get enough chances at Liverpool.

As such, after just 19 Premier League appearances, Minamino was sent on loan to Southampton in January 2021.

Minamino failed to impress with the Saints as well and returned to Anfield in the summer. He is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League this season and it looks like his future might lie away from Merseyside.

Minamino can certainly prove to be a useful addition to Newcastle United's frontline. He has a good eye for a pass and undoubtedly possesses a goal threat. Notably, Minamino had more than 10 goal contributions in each of his last five seasons in Austria.

With the form Salah and Mane are currently in, it's hard for Minamino to get into the Liverpool team. But the forward could face far less competition for a starting berth at Newcastle United and could prove to be a huge asset for the Toons.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith