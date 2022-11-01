The Premier League has been home to some of the best creative players in world football over the years.

Veterans such as Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Ryan Giggs, and Cesc Fabregas, among others, are some of the best creative players to play in the league.

Creative players are a must-have for every football team. They are known for creating goal-scoring chances and providing assists for the goalscorers.

The Premier League has witnessed many great creative players in recent years as well who have provided numerous assists for their teams.

As such, this article will take a look at the five top assist providers in the league since the start of the last (2021-22) season.

#5 Bukayo Saka

Saka playing for Arsenal against Nottingham Forest

Bukayo Saka is currently one of the most-in-form players in the league due to his recent performances with Arsenal this season.

The 21-year-old winger has played a crucial role in the Gunners' impressive title challenge. They are currently top of the league standings on 31 points after 12 games.

Saka already has a combined nine-goal contribution for Arsenal this season, scoring four goals and providing five assists. However, his impressive form can be traced back to the last campaign.

He registered 11 goals and seven assists during the 2021-22 season. His tally of five more assists during the ongoing campaign makes him one of the highest assists providers since the start of last season.

#4 Mason Mount

Mount against Brighton & Hove Albion

Another top assist provider in the Premier League since the start of last season is Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

The 23-year-old Englishman enjoyed a productive 2021-22 league campaign, where he registered an impressive 11 goals and 10 assists.

Mount has already scored two goals and provided two league assists this season.

With the FIFA World Cup just around the corner, Mount, like Saka, will hope to continue their form and help England win the trophy.

#3 Gabriel Jesus

Jesus has five goals and five assists for Arsenal in the Premier League this season

The Brazilian striker was one of the most high-profile signings in the league this summer following his move from Manchester City to Arsenal.

The Gunners paid a transfer fee in the region of £45 million to secure the services of the highly rated forward.

Gabriel Jesus has gone on to have an immediate impact on Arsenal's performances in the league this season. He has registered five goals and five assists in 12 league matches.

13 - Gabriel Jesus has assisted 13 goals in the Premier League since the start of last season, the third-most of any player after Kevin De Bruyne (17) and Mohamed Salah (16).

His tally of eight goals and eight assists during the 2021-22 campaign with City, makes him one of the top assists providers since last season. Jesus has a combined total of 13 assists and is third on the list.

#2 Mohamed Salah

Salah has seven goal contribution for Liverpool in the league this season

The Egyptian winger is arguably one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017.

While the Reds are currently experiencing a turbulent 2022-23 league campaign, Mohamed Salah has been a pivotal part of their attack. He has made seven goal contributions, scoring four and assisting three.

His 2021-22 tally of 13 assists currently makes the Egyptian the second-best assist provider since the start of last season (17).

#1 Kevin de Bruyne

De Bruyne against Leicester City - Premier League

The Belgian has continued to prove why he is among the best creative midfielders in the Premier League as he has been impressive this season.

Kevin de Bruyne has already scored three goals and provided nine assists for Manchester City in 12 Premier League games this season.

He currently boasts of the most assists provided since the start of the 2021-22 league campaign, with a combined total of 17.

He registered a total of eight assists for the Citizens during the previous season while scoring 15 goals in 30 appearances, helping them lift the title.

