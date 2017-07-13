5 Premier League stars who can't afford to have a bad season in 2017/18

These players have one last chance to prove themselves

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jul 2017, 19:47 IST

The 2017/18 Premier League season is less than a month away. As pre-season gets underway and various clubs try out new formations and tactics following the arrival of new personnel in the transfer window, existing players will have to pull up their socks if they are to retain their spots in the starting lineup.

With that in mind, we look at five players who probably have one last chance to impress their managers when the season is in full swing.

1) Sergio Aguero - Manchester City

Will Aguero be first choice at Manchester City this season?

How anyone could bench a goalscorer such as Sergio Aguero was a question that had many people scratching their heads. But one man who wasn't was Pep Guardiola who did not see the Argentine striker as the ideal man to lead the Manchester City attack.

The Catalan manager loves his players to be very mobile with the versatility to play across the front line. Guardiola's ultimate dream is to have a team of midfielders capable of switching positions - the Cruyff model of total football mixed with his own brand of possession football and pressing opponents when they lose the ball.

Unfortunately, Aguero is a player of the classic no.9 mould who thrives in the central channel in the final third. Only last season did he really become the first line of defence, leading the press when City lost the ball.

However, in Gabriel Jesus, Guardiola has the perfect mobile forward. It was only his foot injury that saw Aguero put back in the lineup. The Brazilian's return could see Aguero benched again and it could be his final season at City if he doesn't work hard enough to play enough games on such high wages.

