Pros and cons of an Arsenal-Manchester City swap deal for Alexis Sanchez and Sergio Aguero

Should the two Premier League clubs swap their biggest stars this summer?

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2017, 18:56 IST

Will Alexis Sanchez and Sergio Aguero swap clubs?

The transfer window is in full swing and recent reports have emerged suggesting the possibility of a swap deal between Arsenal and Manchester City for their key forwards Alexis Sanchez and Sergio Aguero. Swap deals involving world class players are not very common in football, especially when they play in the relatively the same position for their respective clubs.

However, there are circumstances in this case that has set Premier League fans buzzing at the prospect. Could it really happen? We look at the pros and cons for each party involved.

Manchester City

Will Pep Guardiola and Alexis be reunited?

Pep Guardiola has been at the club only 12 months but he has already overseen a rebuilding process that needed the board to install a revolving door at the Etihad capable of spinning at high speeds. Such was the scale of the clearout and wholesale buying of players that City spent upward of £174.2m in 2016.

Yet, in spite of showing plenty of ambition in the transfer market (well, in City’s case it was probably just a shrug of the shoulders as they took out their stuffed wallets), Guardiola only managed to finish the season third in the Premier League – a full 15 points behind champions Chelsea. The Catalan boss also finished a season without a trophy for the first time in his career.

No wonder then that he’s looking for a player capable of adding to his goal tally and willing to work according to his blueprint. Initially, Sergio Aguero’s work rate wasn’t working out for Guardiola and it was only Gabriel Jesus’ fractured metatarsal that saw Aguero back in the reckoning, otherwise putting on a puzzled expression as he watched the game go by from the safe confines of the bench.

When Guardiola had brought Alexis to Barcelona because he loved his ability to play across all three attacking positions and his “intense defensive skills”. Anyone who has seen Alexis play in the Premier League will attest to that as he can play either as a striker or wide forward capable of tracking back and dropping deep to help his team off the ball.

Guardiola brought Alexis Sanchez to Barcelona

He prefers his strikers to be the first line of defence, pressing high and winning the ball back before opponents can even start a move; not something Aguero is used to doing even though he did try to adapt.

Guardiola’s ultimate dream is to have a number of midfielders switching positions and, with Alexis, he has the ideal candidate who can dove-tail with Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane and David Silva – i.e. if he plans to play him as a centre-forward.

Signing him to play on the flank does not make sense as Guardiola already has Raheem Sterling, Sane and now Bernardo Silva.