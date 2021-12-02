5 Premier League players who have created the most number of big chances since 2019

The Premier League has had many amazing playmakers in its history, showcasing their quality and craft in attack. With the tough competition in England's top-tier league, it is a challenge to do consistently well.

With every season, the opposition gets warier about the threat possessed by a player. This only makes it necessary for the player to be more innovative than last season.

The Premier League has world-class playmakers

It is truly a blessing to witness some great players play in the Premier League. Right now, the league does not lack creativity on the pitch as it possesses high-quality playmakers.

Since the start of the 2019-20 season, many of those creative footballers have been superb in the Premier League. On that note, we take a look at those top players who have made creating a clear-cut chance a habit for themselves.

Note: All the stats are as per WhoScored

#5 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

The entire look at Manchester United has changed ever since Bruno Fernandes arrived in the Premier League in 2019. The Portuguese midfielder has been a vital player for the Red Devils.

The former Sporting Lisbon playmaker is one of the most efficient creative players in the Premier League right now. With his wide passing range, terrific vision and awareness, Bruno Fernandes can break the opposition defense at will.

His ability to create, combined with his goal-scoring qualities, has been very helpful for Manchester United.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



71 — Bruno Fernandes

70 —

69 —

68 —

67 —

66 —

65 —

64 —

63 —

62 —

61 —

60 —

59 —

58 — Mohamed Salah

57 —

56 —

55 — Trent Alexander-Arnold



The Premier League’s finest playmaker Chances created from open play in the Premier League in 2021:71 — Bruno Fernandes70 —69 —68 —67 —66 —65 —64 —63 —62 —61 —60 —59 —58 — Mohamed Salah57 —56 —55 — Trent Alexander-ArnoldThe Premier League’s finest playmaker #BallonDor Chances created from open play in the Premier League in 2021:71 — Bruno Fernandes 70 — 69 — 68 — 67 — 66 — 65 — 64 — 63 — 62 — 61 — 60 — 59 — 58 — Mohamed Salah 57 — 56 — 55 — Trent Alexander-Arnold The Premier League’s finest playmaker #BallonDor https://t.co/Rt7B2Cy0sp

Bruno Fernandes has so far assisted 22 times in the Premier League. He has been unlucky not to have some of his fine passes converted into goals. Despite that, the Portuguese is currently creating a clear-cut chance every 184 minutes since the start of the 2019-20 season.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Watford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Not all attacking full-backs are as good with their passes as Trent Alexander-Arnold is. The English defender has been absolutely amazing and dangerous with his sublime crosses from the right.

Known for his attacking mindset, Trent Alexander-Arnold has done superbly under the management of Jurgen Klopp. Using his superb technique and vision, the Liverpool youngster has been a regular creator in the Premier League.

Squawka Football @Squawka Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Premier League in 2021:



◉ Most chances created (88)

◉ Most big chances created (19)

◉ Most assists (11)



Unreal from T🅰️🅰️. Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Premier League in 2021:◉ Most chances created (88)◉ Most big chances created (19)◉ Most assists (11)Unreal from T🅰️🅰️. https://t.co/0mfTHia6Lx

He has already assisted seven goals this season and the count is only going to increase with time. Trent-Alexander Arnold has created big chances every 184 minutes over the past two seasons.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra