5 Premier League players who deserve more game time this season

In football, it becomes appropriate to assert that a player deserves more game time when their consistent performances demonstrate they're ready to play a more prominent role on the pitch. There are many reasons why a manager would choose to not deploy a player as extensively as others.

A player's skill level, tactical understanding, work ethic and their ability to make the most of the chances they get are all factors that come into play in this regard. But at certain times, a lack of game time could cause a player to not perform at his best when he is given the chance.

A steady run of games is usually a prerequisite for players to improve their levels and contribute in a better manner to their team. Without further ado, let's take a look at five Premier League players who deserve more game time this season.

#5 Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Cyprus Scotland Euro 2024 Soccer

Manchester United have no shortage of options in midfield these days. Having roped in Sofyan Amrabat on loan on transfer deadline day, Manchester United have a number of quality midfielders to choose from. Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro are indispensable members of the starting lineup.

Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount, Scott McTominay and youngster Kobbie Mainoo are expected to compete for the only remaining spot in midfield. But Mainoo and Mount are injured right now and that should ideally make way for McTominay to be given more opportunities.

The Scotland international is a good ball progressor and a dogged presence in midfield. He can also be a goalscoring outlet as he has shown for Scotland in the 2024 Euro Qualifiers. The 25-year-old has scored six goals and provided one assist in five Euro qualifying matches this season.

However, he has yet to start a game for Manchester United this season and has definitely done enough to be given a few chances now.

#4 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

Chelsea FC v Borussia Dortmund - Pre-Season Friendly

Eyebrows were raised when Chelsea decided to fork out as much as €70 million for Mykhailo Mudryk, a young winger playing in the Russian top flight, in January.

His blistering pace and ability to beat defenders were all pleasing to the eye but it did not translate well in the high-octane, high-intensity environment of the Premier League. Mudryk has struggled massively at Chelsea and is yet to score his first goal for the Blues after making 20 appearances in all competitions so far.

Chelsea appointed Mauricio Pochettino as the new manager in the summer and Mudryk has struggled for game time under him. Last season, when the Ukraine international had just arrived, he was playing under the pressure that comes with a hefty price tag.

Now that he has been through the wringer in his first half-season at Stamford Bridge, he is likely to stop playing within himself. So this might just be the right time to give Mudryk a run of games as he won't feel the weight of expectations right now and can express himself on the pitch.

#3 Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United)

Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri

It's quite baffling that Erik ten Hag hasn't turned to Facundo Pellistri yet given the problems at Manchester United. Their go-to right-winger Antony won't be playing any part until the domestic abuse investigation on him draws to a close.

Jadon Sancho has been exiled by the Dutch coach and Amad Diallo is currently sidelined with a knee injury. Pellistri is a natural right-winger and has looked good whenever he has come off the bench.

The 21-year-old has a lot of room for improvement but unless he is given sufficient game time, he is unlikely to maximize his potential. Instead of playing Fernandes down the right wing, Ten Hag should give Pellistri more chances.

The young and exciting attacker might just prove to be a great solution to their right-wing problems. That way, Fernandes can also continue to regularly play down the middle from where he is way more effective.

#2 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United v Villarreal CF - Pre-Season Friendly

Eddie Howe has been trying to solve his striker conundrum ever since Alexander Isak joined Newcastle United in the summer of 2022. Both Isak and Callum Wilson have done well for the Magpies. Wilson scored 18 goals and provided five assists in 31 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle in the 2022-23 season.

However, Wilson's involvement has been limited to four appearances off the bench in the new Premier League season. He has still managed to score two goals. Isak seems to have displaced Wilson due to his superior mobility and athleticism even though he is not as prolific as the latter in front of goal.

Howe needs to find a way to either play the two strikers together or give Wilson more game time because he deserves it and adds goals to the side.

#1 Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Gabriel Magalhaes in action for Arsenal (cred: Sideline Sources)

In the 2022-23 Premier League season, Gabriel Magalhaes was a constant presence in Arsenal's starting lineup, featuring in every single match. Remarkably, he only missed a mere nine minutes of action throughout the entire 2022-23 league campaign.

During that time, he formed a highly effective partnership with William Saliba. However, it's worth noting that despite his consistent performances last term, the Brazil international has started just one Premier League game for Arsenal in the new season.

Mikel Arteta has not revealed the reason behind his exclusion. But since he played from start to finish in the 3-1 win against Manchester United, it'd be safe to think that Gabriel is on his way to becoming a regular fixture in the starting lineup once again.

A player of his quality simply shouldn't whiling his time away warming the bench.