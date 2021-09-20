5 Premier League players who deserve higher wages

Plenty of Premier League players are on enormous wages thanks to the revenue being generated by the league due to its popularity and viewership. So it's no surprise that the league has attracted some of the biggest stars in the sport in the last few years.

This season has been no different as plenty of big-name players have signed for Premier League clubs. Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United while the Red Devils have also managed to rope in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. At the same time, Chelsea have re-signed Romelu Lukaku for a club-record fee of £97.5 milliion while they have also snapped up Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid.

All these players have signed contracts with extremely high wages. Ronaldo is the highest paid player in the league with weekly wages of £510,000. On the other hand, both Varane and Sancho take in around £350,000-a-week. Lukaku is Chelsea's highest paid player, with a salary of £325,000-a-week.

Few Premier League players deserve better wages

Alongside these established high-earners, there are plenty of other players who are on decent wages but have shown in the last season or so that they deserve a pay rise. These players have been performing exceptionally well in the Premier League for their respective clubs and there's a feeling that they are not adequately compensated for their efforts.

Here, we take a look at five such Premier League players who deserve higher wages:

Note: All wages are listed as per Spotrac.com

#5 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - £180,000

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

While £180,000-a-week wages are by no means less, the impact Bruno Fernandes has made since joining Manchester United definitely warrants him with a much higher salary.

The Portuguese midfielder arrived at Old Trafford in January 2020 and since then has arguably been United's best player. He has scored a staggering 44 goals and provided 26 assists in 86 games across all competitions for the Red Devils. His contributions on the field played a big part in Manchester United finishing in the top four in each of the last two seasons.

Fernandes' performances in the Premier League last season were exceptional as the 27-year-old managed to register 18 goals and 11 assists to help United to a second-placed finish. Fernandes started the 2021-22 campaign from where he left off, already scoring four goals and providing an assist in five matches in all competitions for the club.

These stats prove that Fernandes deserves a lot more than his current wages. Especially considering that he is only the 10th highest paid player at the club with the likes of Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial ahead of the Portuguese international.

Recent reports have stated that Fernandes is close to signing a new contract that would massively increase his wages and is certainly one that the Portuguese deserves.

#4 Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) - £100,000

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

During the January transfer window last season, it looked like Antonio Rudiger would depart Chelsea after being sparingly used by Frank Lampard in the first-half of the campaign. But Thomas Tuchel's appointment in January completely transformed the German's fortunes and he is now one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Rudiger played just nine games under Lampard (four in the Premier League). But the German has hit his stride under Tuchel, making 25 appearances under him last season and becoming a mainstay in Chelsea's defense. He registered an astounding 74 per cent tackle success rate in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

He also played a crucial part in the knockout stages of the Champions League last season, helping Chelsea bring the trophy back to Stamford Bridge.

The centre-back has started the new Premier League season in similar fashion, helping Chelsea keep four clean sheets in their opening five games.

Rudiger's performances have shown that he definitely warrants an increase in wages. His contract is set to expire at the end of this season and Chelsea are negotiating with the German for a new one.

Recent reports, however, state that the latest contract offer made to Rudiger falls way short of his expected wages, with both parties miles apart on agreeing new terms. With other big clubs interested in the 28-year-old, the onus is on Chelsea to agree a new contract as soon as possible.

