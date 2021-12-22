5 Premier League players who have exceeded expectations this season

We are halfway into the Premier League, and what a season it has been! From nail-biting finishes to humiliating thrashings, this season has had it all. While some teams have disappointed with their performances, others have been surprise packages.

Initially, the spotlight was on big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Romelu Lukaku, who all made moves to the competition this summer. However, they have been somewhat underwhelming, considering the ability they possess.

Nevertheless, the emergence of new stars, both homegrown and foreign, has enhanced the quality of the Premier League.

The Premier League has no dearth of talent, but few players have caught the eye with their performances. This has proven to be a breakout season for many rising stars. These players have elevated their games to gain the appreciation of both fans and pundits.

On that note, here's a look at five players who have exceeded expectations in the Premier League this season:

#5 Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford vs Chelsea - Premier League

Bryan Mbeumo signed for the Bees in 2019, and had a spectacular few seasons in the Championship. Brentford then gained promotion to the English top flight for the first time in 74 years.

The Bees started their maiden Premier League season all guns blazing. They have won unlikely points against the likes of Arsenal, West Ham United and Liverpool.

Luck hasn't always been in favour of Mbeumo in front of goal, though. The Frenchman has hit the woodwork on seven occasions this season, the most by any player in the Premier League. He has three league goals and one assist for Brentford so far.

Mbeumo was a key figure for Brentford in the Championship last season, scoring eight goals and assisting 11. Brentford are currently 12th in the Premier League, but could move into the top half of the points table if they beat Brighton.

#4 Valentino Livramento

Southampton vs Leicester City - Premier League

A graduate of Chelsea's brilliant youth academy, Tino Livramento departed Stamford Bridge to join Southampton. The young full-back was in search of game time, and has exceeded expectations at Saint Mary's. At just 19, Livramento has adapted exceptionally well to the Premier League.

He has been one of Southampton's best players in the Premier League this season. He ranks first in the Southampton team in tackles made and duels won.

The Saints have been underwhelming in the Premier League, but Livramento's performances have certainly earned him admiration. He has played in all of Southampton's league games this season, missing only four minutes.

Livramento is part of a talented crop of English youngsters. The Englishman has made 54 interceptions, one the best in the Premier League this campaign. The energetic right-back has been impressive in attack as well, apart from being solid defensively.

