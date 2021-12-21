Ranking 5 players with most goals in the Premier League in 2021

The Premier League has been host to some of the greatest goalscorers in the game. Scoring is no easy task in arguably the most competitive league in the world. Every season, several players are involved in a tight race for the Golden Boot Award.

Manchester City won the title comfortably last season, but there was no lack of goals from players from other teams too. In a league that has the likes of Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, Jamie Vardy and other prolific forwards, goals will never be scarce.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored ⚽️ Top scorers in the Premier League this season



🥇 Mohamed Salah - 15

🥈 𝗗𝗶𝗼𝗴𝗼 𝗝𝗼𝘁𝗮 - 𝟭𝟬



The Golden Boot race last season went down to the wire, and the race for the Champions League and Europa League spots was quite enthralling too. This season seems to be heading for a rousing finish.

With goals galore, there is never a dull moment in the Premier League. On that note, here's a look at five players with the most Premier League goals in 2021.

#5 Kelechi Iheanacho - 13

Manchester City vs Leicester City - The FA Community Shield

Arriving from Manchester City, Kelechi Iheanacho joined Leicester City in 2017. After a disappointing first few seasons, Iheanacho proved his value to the team last campaign.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 13 - Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 13 goals for Leicester in all competitions in 2021; among players for Premier League clubs, only Harry Kane (15) has more this calendar year so far. Hot. 13 - Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 13 goals for Leicester in all competitions in 2021; among players for Premier League clubs, only Harry Kane (15) has more this calendar year so far. Hot. https://t.co/2UMAdbk8Jy

Iheanacho was the Foxes' leading goalscorer in all competitions last season. The Nigerian forward has not featured much for Brendan Rodgers' team this season, scoring just one goal. Iheanacho also became the first player in Premier League history to score a goal on all seven days of the week last season.

He scored 12 Premier League goals in the 20-21 season this year, and was Leicester's second-highest goalscorer in the league. This season, Leicester have struggled for inconsistency, languishing in ninth place in the Premier League.

#4 Ilkay Gundogan - 14

Manchester City vs Arsenal - Premier League

Having played under two managerial greats in Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, Ilkay Gundogan has had an illustrious career. The German has often gone unnoticed in a Manchester City squad full of superstars. However, his recent performances have made everyone take notice.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - İlkay Gündoğan is the first Manchester City player ever to win consecutive Premier League Player of the Month awards (January and February). Supreme. 2 - İlkay Gündoğan is the first Manchester City player ever to win consecutive Premier League Player of the Month awards (January and February). Supreme. https://t.co/tFeDOe3Rg9

Many wouldn't have expected Gundogan to be City's leading goalscorer last season. Nevertheless, he had several key goal contributions in an attacking role that helped City clinch the league title. Gundogan ended the Premier League campaign with 13 goals. The 31-year-old has 14 Premier League goals in 2021.

Gundogan was Guardiola's first signing at Manchester City, and has proven reliable in central midfield. He was at the top of his game last season, winning back-to-back Player of the Month awards, in January and February.

This season, the German midfielder has scored three Premier League goals for Manchester City, who are atop the league.

