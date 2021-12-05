Top 10 highest goalscorers in football history

Football, in simple terms, is a sport where eleven players try scoring more goals than their opposition. Considering how low-scoring football matches are compared to a sport like basketball, it is simple to understand how hard goalscoring is.

Throughout history, many footballers have excelled in the art of slotting the ball into the back of the net. As football has evolved, the role and duties of an attacker have changed. However, the key objective has stayed constant, i.e., scoring goals.

As scoring goals is vital to a team’s success and failure, it is no surprise that most of the best players of all time have been forwards. Players like Pele, Eusebio, and Gerd Muller were lethal predators in front of goal.

GOAL @goal September 1: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record for most goals in men's international history



September 10: Lionel Messi breaks record for most goals as a South American in men's international history



Over the last couple of decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have taken the mantle of being the standout goal scorers in football. But how do they compare with the stars of the 20th century? In this article, we list the top 10 goalscorers of all time.

Note: The list is in accordance with IFFHS.

#10 Joe Brambick (616 goals)

Joe Brambick scored 50 goals in the 1930-31 season

Northern Irishman Joe Brambick starts the countdown in 10th place. Born in 1905, he is also the oldest player on this list. Brambick’s most notable contribution came for Linfield, a club based in his hometown of Belfast. He scored 286 league goals in 183 matches for Linfield.

Overall, the centre-forward scored 616 goals, 54 more than fellow countryman Glenn Ferguson, who just missed out on the top 10. During his playing days, there was a time when Brambick was the top scorer in all of football. However, he was overtaken by Joseph Bican.

#9 Eusebio (622 goals)

Eusebio is Benfica's greatest ever player

Portuguese legend Eusebio scored 622 goals during an illustrious career that spanned two decades. “Black Panther” was not only a clinical striker but was also adored for his pace, work rate, and technique. He was equally adept with both feet and was a serial goalscorer.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Former soccer great Eusebio has died at the age of 71 http://t.co/Ky5PgNzWKP Former soccer great Eusebio has died at the age of 71 http://t.co/Ky5PgNzWKP

Eusebio is fondly remembered for his time at Benfica, for whom he scored 473 goals in 440 games. The Mozambique-born Portuguese footballer was awarded the Ballon d’Or in 1965.

Due to his African origin, he is widely regarded as the greatest African footballer of all time. The 5’9” striker scored 41 goals in 64 matches for Portugal and is easily the second-best player for his nation after Cristiano Ronaldo.

