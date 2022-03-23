5 Premier League players who have failed to justify their wages this season (2021-22)

The Premier League has been home to some of the world's finest players over the years. It has always attracted footballers given the competition and the fame it brings.

Another factor that also contributes to bringing players around the world to England is the high-value wages. English clubs are financially quite strong and stand out when it comes to offering attractive salaries.

Premier League superstars earn immensely well

The 2021-22 season has seen amazing individual performances this season. While this is true for many of the players, some haven't been able to impress as much as they would like to.

These footballers are on a high payroll and are known to be impactful more often than not. These players should be doing much better given the high expectations from the club and fans. On that note, let's take a look at the top players who have failed to justify their wages this campaign in England's top-tier league.

#5 Saul Niguez (Chelsea)

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League

The 27-year-old signed for Chelsea on loan in the summer transfer window from Atletico Madrid. Given the amazing quality Saul Niguez possesses, he was touted to be a key player for the Blues.

Unfortunately, the Spanish midfielder initially struggled to get into the starting XI. When given the chance, Saul hasn't looked as comfortable on the ball as he normally was with Atletico. He has lacked the confidence and incisive passing he is so capable of providing.

Saul is currently earning £198,269 per week with the Blues. Given that he has failed to contribute a single goal in the league this season, the Spaniard definitely needs to do better.

#4 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

The Manchester United forward is quite a well-known figure both on and off the pitch. Marcus Rashford was sidelined with a shoulder injury for the early part of the 2021-22 campaign.

Since his return, the Englishman has not been able to convince interim manager Ralf Rangnick to start him regularly. So far, Rashford has managed to score four times and register two assists in 10 Premier League starts.

Eddy @EddyUTDD_ Marcus Rashford - Get this form of yours up immediately Marcus Rashford - Get this form of yours up immediately ❤️ https://t.co/9t9k0O8guF

With a weekly wage of £200,000, the 24-year-old is expected to be more productive in front of goal. To turn his form around, Rashford will have to improve his decision-making in the final third and be more direct with his approach.

#3 Timo Werner (Chelsea)

Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League

Timo Werner was a monstorous goal-scorer when he played for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. In his four seasons with the German club, he scored 78 goals and registered 27 assists, with a goal contribution of 0.93 per 90 minutes.

The German forward signed for Chelsea last season and has since found it difficult to be the goal-scoring machine he is. Werner has so far scored one goal and made one assist in 14 Premier League appearances this season.

MSport Uganda @MSportUganda



Is it still too early to call Timo a £50m flop at Chelsea?🤔 Timo Werner has scored just one #PL goal this season. Less than Rudiger, Chalobah, Alonso and even N'Golo Kanté.Is it still too early to call Timo a £50m flop at Chelsea?🤔 Timo Werner has scored just one #PL goal this season. Less than Rudiger, Chalobah, Alonso and even N'Golo Kanté.Is it still too early to call Timo a £50m flop at Chelsea?🤔 https://t.co/1UkPyyCnhp

He's currently earning £272,000 per week with the Blues and is struggling to justify it. That being said, his clinical finishing abilities and some consistency can help him turn things around and become an asset for Chelsea in front of goal.

#2 Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Norwich City - Premier League

Jack Grealish became the most expensive English footballer in history when he signed for Manchester City for a transfer fee of £100 million last summer. He was a massive sensation at Aston Villa before moving to the Premier League champions.

With his agility, flair, mind-boggling dribbling skills and creative abilities, Grealish was expected to have an instant impact at City. So far, the English midfielder hasn't been able to live up to that expectation.

City Report @cityreport_



"I don’t think it’s any secret to anyone that I would love to have scored more and assisted more this season, but I feel like I’ve been playing well, even when I haven’t been scoring or assisting."



[via Jack Grealish:"I don’t think it’s any secret to anyone that I would love to have scored more and assisted more this season, but I feel like I’ve been playing well, even when I haven’t been scoring or assisting."[via @ManCity Jack Grealish:"I don’t think it’s any secret to anyone that I would love to have scored more and assisted more this season, but I feel like I’ve been playing well, even when I haven’t been scoring or assisting."[via @ManCity]

Despite making 19 appearances in the league this season, Grealish has only two goals and two assists to his name. With a weekly wage of £300,000, even the City fans would be wanting him to do better.

#1 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Another Chelsea man on the list is star striker Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian forward returned to play for the Blues after having a stellar time with Inter Milan in Serie A last season. He became Chelsea's record signing at £97.5 million.

It is safe to say that Lukaku's second spell with Chelsea hasn't been going well so far. In his 19 appearances in the Premier League this season, the left-footed striker has managed to score only five times. The Belgian scored 24 goals last season with Inter in 36 appearances, with a contribution of 0.75 goals per 90 minutes.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Romelu Lukaku needs to rediscover his Inter Milan form. Romelu Lukaku needs to rediscover his Inter Milan form. https://t.co/LcXheKzxG8

Lukaku is currently earning a weekly wage of £325,000. Given the high expectations from him and his payroll, the 28-year-old will have to improve his form in front of goal.

