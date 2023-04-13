5 Premier League players with most goals in a single season

The Premier League has undoubtedly been home to some of the world's finest strikers and prolific goalscorers in recent history. From Thierry Henry to Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Aguero, the league has seen a host of talented forwards who have lit up the field with their skills and scoring ability. '

These players have set numerous records, won multiple awards and left a lasting impact on the league with their exceptional performances. Their ability to consistently score goals has made them fan favorites and inspired future generations of strikers to follow in their footsteps.

Premier League history is undoubtedly richer thanks to the presence of these legendary goalscorers. On that note, let's take a look at five Premier League players with the most goals in all competitions in a single season.

#5 Andy Cole (Newcastle United) 41 goals - 1993-94

In the annals of Newcastle United, few seasons can compete with their blistering 1993-94 campaign. Spearheaded by the irresistible striking partnership of Andy Cole and Peter Beardsley, the Magpies were transformed into a goalscoring juggernaut, racking up a staggering 82 goals in just 42 league games.

For Cole, it was a year of individual brilliance as he plundered an incredible 34 goals in 40 Premier League appearances, breaking the club's record for most goals in a single season in the process.

His performances were a joy to behold and his tally of 41 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions put him on the radar of top European clubs. Manchester United secured his services just a year later in 1995 where he would go on to have a great stint.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 42 goals - 2007-08

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2007-08 season for Manchester United was a tour de force of attacking brilliance. The Portuguese forward scored an incredible 42 goals in 49 appearances, including a remarkable 31 goals in the league alone.

His performances helped guide United to a third consecutive Premier League title and he was named the league's Player of the Season as a result.

Ronaldo's breathtaking displays of skill, speed and power cemented his status as one of the world's best players. It also set the stage for his move to Real Madrid at the end of the following season.

#3 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 44 goals - 2017-18

In Mohamed Salah's first season at Liverpool, he set the Premier League alight with a mesmerizing array of goals, dribbles and assists. His pace and directness made him almost unplayable at times as he terrorised defences up and down the country.

Salah finished the season with a remarkable 32 goals in 36 league appearances, breaking the Premier League record for most goals scored in a 38-game season.

His performances were a key factor in Liverpool's run to the Champions League fina and earned him the Premier League Golden Boot as well as numerous individual accolades.

#2 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 44 goals - 2002-03

Ruud van Nistelrooy's 2002-03 season for Manchester United was a masterclass in clinical finishing. The Dutch striker finished the season with a remarkable 44 goals in 52 appearances, including 25 goals in the league alone.

His performances helped guide United to the Premier League title and he also finished as the top goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League that season.

Van Nistelrooy's lethal finishing and unerring accuracy in front of goal made him one of the most feared strikers in the world and cemented his status as a Manchester United legend.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 45 goals* - 2022-23

Erling Haaland has been an absolutely phenomenal signing for Manchester City. His marksmanship is already elite and he is just 22 years old. Haaland has already smashed the record for most goals in all competitions in a single season by a Premier League player and we still have quite a few games left in the campaign.

Haaland has scored six hat-tricks in all competitions this term and has been scoring at over a goal per game. The Norwegian maverick has scored 45 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side so far this season.

