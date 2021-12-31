5 Premier League players with the highest goal involvements in 2021

The Premier League is regarded as one of the most competitive leagues in the world. Some of the best players in the world have played and continue to play in England's top division.

With some fine creators and goal-scorers present with English clubs, there has been no shortage of goals. Players playing in the Premier League have also been actively involved in goals in other tournaments and are quite effective at that.

Top-quality Premier League players who have had a wonderful 2021

Some of the current Premier League players weren't playing in England in the first half of 2021. Nonetheless, those top players have been instrumental in bringing goals across most competitions for their previous clubs.

On that note, we take a look at those high-quality players. The list involves goals created and scored in Europe's top five leagues, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and National Cups.

Note: All stats are as per Transfermarkt.

#5 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea, Inter Milan)

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Romelu Lukaku will remember the year 2021 for a long time. The Belgian striker won the 2020-21 Serie A title with Inter Milan - the first major silverware of his football career.

Despite winning the league in Italy, Lukaku decided to return to Chelsea in the summer transfer window this year. He scored 24 league goals last season for Inter Milan and the same was expected of him with the Blues.

Squawka Football @Squawka Since returning to Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku has scored more non-penalty goals than any other Blues player (7).

Reliable. 💪



Reliable. 💪 Since returning to Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku has scored more non-penalty goals than any other Blues player (7).Reliable. 💪 https://t.co/OlqI5I78e6

Although his form hasn't reached the level it was at Inter, Lukaku has been decent for the Blues, scoring seven goals in 18 appearances across competitions. With 22 goals and 10 assists, the 28-year old has contributed 32 goals in 2021 and will be hoping to get more involvement next year.

#4 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The defending Premier League champions Manchester City have great squad depth. They have two amazing options for almost every position on the pitch.

This has made it difficult for Riyad Mahrez to start regularly, yet he's one of their most important players. The Algerian made 23 starts in the 2020-21 season, scoring nine goals and recording six assists.

His role in the ongoing campaign has been much more important.

Walid Ziani @bylka613_ 🇩🇿🎯 Riyad Mahrez becomes just the 2nd ever African player to register 50 career assists in the history of the Premier League after Didier Drogba (55) !

👕 241 appearances
⚽️ 71 goals
🎯 50 assists

Legend. 👑



👕 241 appearances

⚽️ 71 goals

🎯 50 assists



Legend. 👑 🇩🇿🎯 Riyad Mahrez becomes just the 2nd ever African player to register 50 career assists in the history of the Premier League after Didier Drogba (55) ! 👕 241 appearances⚽️ 71 goals🎯 50 assists Legend. 👑 https://t.co/nNgCiaEd4p

Riyad Mahrez has chipped in with some important and timely goals in the Premier League, registering crucial wins for Manchester City.

The 30-year old winger has scored 21 goals and recorded 13 assists in 2021, contributing 34 goals in the process. With the departure of Ferran Torres to Barcelona, the Algerian should have more game time going forward.

