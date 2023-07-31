5 Premier League players who have impressed the most in pre-season so far 

Pre-season serves as a crucial period that helps players set the tone for the upcoming campaign. During the summer, teams regroup and new signings are integrated into the squad.

Therefore, pre-season games provide an invaluable opportunity for teams to build chemistry and for players to refine their skills and get on the same page as a unit. Pre-season friendlies not only improve the performance of players but also helps foster a sense of unity among teammates.

The dedication and effort a player puts in pre-season is often proof of how committed he is to the cause. As such, although it would be premature to jump to conclusions on the basis of a player's performance in pre-season friendlies, it's still a good yardstick to measure how prepared they are for the new season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five Premier League players who have impressed the most in pre-season so far.

#5 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

1. FC Nürnberg v Arsenal FC: Pre-Season Friendly

Nothing surprising here. Bukayo Saka just seems to be going from strength to strength and has had a thoroughly impressive pre-season so far. Even on his worst day, Saka is still able to conjure up at least a couple of very good chances for his teammates. That speaks volumes of the level he is operating at.

He has scored two goals and provided two assists in four pre-season outings so far. The Englishman was one of the best players in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season. Saka is expected to take it up a notch this term and the early signs are promising.

#4 Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly

With Manchester United recruiting Mason Mount and reportedly pursuing a deal for Sofyan Amrabat, it didn't look like their midfield looked further strengthening heading into pre-season. But youngster Kobbie Mainoo could prove to be a serious threat to the first-teamers as he has impressed heavily in these friendlies.

Mainoo struck up a good partnership with new arrival Mount in midfield and impressed in United's pre-season games against Leeds United, Lyon and Arsenal. He played as part of the midfield pivot and earned praises from all quarters with his ball control, agility, precise passing and vision.

Mainoo even picked up two assists as Manchester United beat Arsenal 2-0. Unfortunately, the 18-year-old picked up an injury early in the 2-0 loss to Real Madrid and has been ruled out for the first part of the 2023-24 season.

#3 Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

Chelsea FC v Newcastle United: Premier League Summer Series

New Chelsea signing Nicolas Jackson has arguably been their best player in the ongoing pre-season. Jackson joined from Villarreal this summer and seems to have hit his stride straightaway at his new club.

He picked up two assists in Chelsea's 5-0 win over Wrexham and scored the Blues' only goal as they drew with Newcastle United. The Senegalese attacker's best performance came against Brighton & Hove Albion, where he scored a goal and also racked up two assists.

The 22-year-old has combined well with his new teammates and has shown that he is just as good at creating chances as he is at finding the back of the net.

#2 Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Crystal Palace v Millonarios - Pre-Season Friendly

Eberechi Eze did a great job for Crystal Palace in the 2022-23 season. He scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 38 Premier League appearances last term. If his form in pre-season is anything to go by, Eze looks set to have an even better campaign this time.

He has been involved in five of Crystal Palace's pre-season goals so far, scoring once and assisting four. Eze has mesmerized fans with his incredible dribbling skills with the ball seemingly sticking to his feet as he glides past defenders with ease.

As a number 10, he has all the qualities to become one of the stars of the upcoming season. It doesn't look like it will be long before he shows up on the radars of the biggest clubs in Europe.

#1 Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v Leicester City: Pre-Season Friendly

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been on fire in the pre-season. The Uruguay international had a bit of an underwhelming debut campaign in the Premier League last term. But he did display glimpses of his quality intermittently and his pre-season form this time around has been quite encouraging.

Nunez has scored four goals in three games for Liverpool in their pre-season tour. He has been playing with confidence and looks like the kind of frontman Jurgen Klopp wants to spearhead his attack.

It's worth noting that Nunez burst into form in his second season at Benfica and it could work out the same way for him at Liverpool.