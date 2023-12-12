5 Premier League players who could move for big money in the January transfer window

We are all aware of the perils of parting ways with players in the January transfer window. Disrupting team cohesion and losing vital contributors can jeopardize a club's competitive edge.

In certain cases, a strategic sale becomes a prudent decision. Financial considerations are just one of the motives that drive these moves.

Sometimes players might want to cop a move to a club where they are given more game time. At times, a club would want to offload a player whose presence might be gauged to adversely affect the rest of the squad.

The challenge lies in striking a balance between short-term gains and long-term stability. When a player's departure is inevitable or aligns with the club's broader strategy, seizing the opportunity in the January transfer window can be a necessary and financially rewarding decision.

However, it could still be one fraught with the potential pitfalls of reshaping the squad mid-campaign. Without further ado, let's take a look at five Premier League players who could move for big money in the January transfer window.

#5 Noni Madueke (Chelsea)

Chelsea FC v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Noni Madueke joined Chelsea from PSV in January 2023 for a sum of €35 million. He signed a seven-and-a-half-year deal with the Blues but his tenure in West London might come to an early end this January.

The dynamic attacker has struggled for minutes at Stamford Bridge. He has started just two games across the Premier League and the League Cup so far this season. The 21-year-old has just been on the pitch for a grand total of 121 minutes in the Premier League this term.

Chelsea's ridiculous spending spree in January 2023 was always expected to bite them in the back. Madueke needs to seek out greener pastures because the Blues are also in dire straits with their fortunes looking unlikely to improve in the near future.

#4 Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Brentford FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Aaron Ramsdale's fall from grace at Arsenal was abrupt and unexpected. He was one of their stars during their impressive 2022-23 Premier League campaign and guarded their goal for all 38 league matches last term.

However, Mikel Arteta still signed David Raya this summer as competition for the Englishman. Raya has now taken over as the Gunners' primary custodian and Ramsdale now plays second fiddle to the Spaniard.

This has in turn forced a few error-ridden performances from the latter whenever he has been called on.

Ramsdale will need minutes to ensure he makes the England squad for the 2024 Euros. He also possesses too much quality to be warming any Premier League side's bench.

#3 Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Raphael Varane seems to have unfortunately fallen below the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans in the pecking order at Manchester United. That would have been unfathomable a year ago.

But to put it like that would be an oversimplification of a complicated issue. Varane's ball-playing skills are suspect particularly when he is deployed as a left-sided centre-back. Harry Maguire's revival has seen him nail down the role of the right-sided centre-back.

As a result, Varane has now fallen out of favour with Erik ten Hag and has started just six matches across the Premier League and Champions League so far this term. Widely regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation, Varane is likely to seek an exit from Old Trafford in January.

#2 Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

Newcastle United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Third Round

There's no kinder way to put this. Kalvin Phillips has wasted almost one-and-a-half crucial years of his once fledgling career warming the bench at Manchester City. The 28-year-old needs to leave the Etihad outfit because it is clear as day that he is not going to become a regular feature in their playing XI.

Phillip has amassed just 89 minutes of game time in the Premier League so far this season and his career is at a standstill. A move in the January transfer window is essential for Phillips to revive his career and ensure he is included in Gareth Southgate's squad for the upcoming Euros.

#1 Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Jadon Sancho needs to apologize to Erik ten Hag to return to the fray at Manchester United after the duo's public falling out. However, the 23-year-old seems to have an ego that outweighs the size of the club and it's in United's best interest to offload him in January.

Sancho's unwillingness to apologize has soured the fans on him. He never justified his €85 million price tag to begin with. Ten Hag has been patient with him and even gave him time off to gather his bearings and get up to speed whilst protecting him from media scrutiny during the 2022-23 season.

The Red Devils are unlikely to recoup much of that massive amount as Sancho has outed himself as not being too attuned to the ways of a professional. But a big-money move in January seems likely to be the inevitable climax here.