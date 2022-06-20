5 Premier League players promoted clubs can take on loan

The gap in quality between the Championship and the Premier League is quite big. That is why a lot of the time promoted teams who dominated the Championship struggle in the Premier League.

They almost always need to invest in players to compete at the top level. On the flip side, big Premier League sides often have young players who are ready for game time but not for their team. So the best solution is to loan them out to the promoted clubs. These deals are helpful for all parties. Here are five players whose loans can be beneficial for all parties.

Fulham, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest are the teams that have been promoted to the Premier League for the 22-23 season.

#5 Dean Henderson

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Newly promoted Premier League teams often struggle with goalkeepers, as is especially the case with Nottingham Forest. Their keeper from last season, Brice Samba, is expected to leave and they need a replacement. That's where Dean Henderson is expected to come in. The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has already reported contacts between Forest and Manchester United for the keeper.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Negotiations ongoing - Nottingham Forest want Henderson and it’s now a possibility also considered by the player. Talks on. Excl: Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Manchester United to sign Dean Henderson on loan with option to buy [around £20m].🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC Negotiations ongoing - Nottingham Forest want Henderson and it’s now a possibility also considered by the player. Talks on. #NFFC Excl: Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Manchester United to sign Dean Henderson on loan with option to buy [around £20m]. 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFCNegotiations ongoing - Nottingham Forest want Henderson and it’s now a possibility also considered by the player. Talks on. #NFFC https://t.co/ncwvy3jlwN

Henderson has shown in the past with Sheffield United that he is definitely a capable PL standard keeper. Even for Manchester United, he's been solid whenever called upon. Henderson will function as a dependable figure between the sticks for Forest in their bid to stay up.

#4 Oliver Skipp

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Another thing that promoted teams struggle with is a good defensive midfielder. Spurs have a solid one in their ranks that they don't have much use for, now they have added Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr to their ranks, so it's expected that Oliver Skipp will be loaned out to another club.

Fulham, in particular, might find good use for him alongside Jean Seri. The young Englishman showed that he has the level required last season with Tottenham. He was also crucial for Norwich in 20-21 when they got promoted. Some consistent game time for the player could be beneficial to both parties.

#3 Levi Colwill

Blackburn Rovers v Huddersfield Town - Sky Bet Championship

Levi Colwill's performances in his first professional season speak for themselves. The 19-year-old centre back emerged as one of the best centre-backs in the Championship last season on loan at Huddersfield last season. Now back to Chelsea, it is likely he goes on one more loan spell before becoming a starter at Stamford Bridge. This is a loan deal all the promoted clubs should be after.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Host of European and Premier League clubs lining up a summer transfer for talented English defender. Chelsea will receive proposals in the summer for Levi Colwill after his impressive season on loan at Huddersfield - his current Chelsea deal expires in June 2025. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #CFC Host of European and Premier League clubs lining up a summer transfer for talented English defender. Chelsea will receive proposals in the summer for Levi Colwill after his impressive season on loan at Huddersfield - his current Chelsea deal expires in June 2025. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #CFC Host of European and Premier League clubs lining up a summer transfer for talented English defender. https://t.co/PjIWwBE0bT

Colwill is physically and mentally ready for this level despite his young age. He can carry the ball up the field and is a good progressive passer too. On the defensive side, he is already strong and athletic enough to deal with quicker attackers. As his reading of the game improves with age, he could become a really top class defender.

#2 James McAtee

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

Manchester City's academy is an underrated one. The recent batches are full of gems. One of the brightest is James McAtee. McAtee, like Phil Foden before him, is an attacking midfielder by trade but is capable of playing in multiple positions. He can play on the wings or in midfield. In this season's PL 2 which is for U23 level, he had 25 goal contributions.

The 19-year-old is a silky dribbler whose chance creation and finishing are good enough to get him good numbers at senior level as well. His dominant performances at youth football stand out.

McAtee is more than ready enough for the Premier League. Fulham recently lost young attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool and McAtee could be the perfect replacement.

#1 Liam Delap

England U19 v Republic of Ireland U19 - UEFA European Under-19 Championship Qualifier

Son of Stoke City cult hero Rory Delap, Liam has come through the Manchester City academy. He has banged in goals consistently at the youth level for a few years now. The general feeling is that Delap would have gone on loan last season itself but a serious injury hampered his progress. Delap has a whopping 32 goals and 7 assists in just 30 PL 2 games over the last two seasons.

ManCityTransfers @transfers_i #LiamDelap, #JamesMcatee don’t want to play in the Championship next season as they believe they can play regular first team football in the #PremierLeague #ManCity staff also believe this. ( @Josh_Wilson33 #LiamDelap, #JamesMcatee don’t want to play in the Championship next season as they believe they can play regular first team football in the #PremierLeague. #ManCity staff also believe this. (@Josh_Wilson33) 🌕 https://t.co/C6XB956f59

His ball-striking prowess is excellent and for a centre forward that is a real positive. Delap's talent speaks for itself and he has the level to play in the Premier League right now. The promoted teams, especially Forest, must look to loan him in and make the most of this opportunity.

