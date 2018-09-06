5 Premier League players struggling at the moment

Ozil

The season is long, and the players are already breaking records set by the legends themselves. With Liverpool being on top of the table, and Chelsea right behind, their top guns are making the best use of their time on the pitch.

With a solid foundation and a will to compete in every match, this year's Premier League has been all about the individual credentials, as many have resurrected, leaving the top guns behind.

The battle is always on for being the best player. With every game being equally important, the passion and quality we get to see is remarkably unique and genuine.

Some of these blazing guns however haven't really made the impact. Playing for some of the biggest teams in the world and having the best stats in previous seasons, these world-class players have had a tough time finding their place on the pitch. Will they be able to find form once again?

#5 David De Gea - Manchester United

De Gea's questionable form can be hazardous

Despite being one of the most high-profile goalkeepers in the Premier League, De Gea's form is in jeopardy. With only one clean sheet in his last four games, the Spanish keeper continues to shiver with the lack of saves.

De Gea has been in the squad for almost 7 seasons, playing over 250 games for the Red Devils, and has given some of the most outstanding saves of his career to the fans. However, this season hasn't really been in his gloves, as he now struggles in every aspect of goalkeeping. From missing out simple and obvious saves, to struggling defensively.

He currently battles his fellow national teammate and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for the number 1 spot as the goalkeeper of the Spanish national team. With the kind of performances the former Atletico Madrid star is delivering, he could soon be replaced by another goalie at Old Trafford.

