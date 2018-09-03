5 world-class footballers who need to change their clubs.

Leagues have kicked off, so has the Champions League. The transfer market is closed, but another window is on its way. With the rise of unimaginable stars, this year it could all be different. The versatile world of football has given us a lot to think about. Over the past few years, smaller leagues have produced much bigger assets in terms of class and sportsmanship.

The likes of Eden Hazard, Mo Salah, and Harry Kane have given their fans a reason to be proud of, but there are these talented, yet declining superstars who remain in the wrong football club. Some are on the bench, and some work extremely hard to prove a point every single match, yet the result: no trophies and little to brag about. They have tried their very best to make sure that their sides win as many honours as possible. However, they haven’t been able to do so by any means necessary.

Despite attracting attention from some of the biggest clubs in the world, most of these superstars have decided to stay in their current teams, or have not been able to hand over a transfer request.

Our five picks for these world-class football players definitely need a better platform to showcase their talent, whether they be playmakers, forwards or regular starters. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five world-class players who need to change their clubs.

