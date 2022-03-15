5 Premier League players who surprisingly earn more than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is the best Premier League player at the moment. Not only is he leading the Golden Boot race by a large margin, but he is also the second-highest in terms of assists. The Egyptian winger has simply been sensational this campaign.

Thanks to his exploits, Liverpool are competing on all fronts in 2021-22. Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup but are looking to win it all. As things stand, Liverpool are just four points behind Manchester City in the Premier League, with one game in hand.

Plenty of Premier League players earn more wages than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Mo Salah is currently on an incentivised deal worth about £200,000 a week. His next contract will likely be one of the most lucrative in Liverpool’s history. NEW: Mo Salah is currently on an incentivised deal worth about £200,000 a week. His next contract will likely be one of the most lucrative in Liverpool’s history. #awlive [the athletic] 🚨 NEW: Mo Salah is currently on an incentivised deal worth about £200,000 a week. His next contract will likely be one of the most lucrative in Liverpool’s history. #awlive [the athletic] https://t.co/0AS9AnObGr

Mohamed Salah’s importance to Liverpool cannot be understated. The two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has been brilliant since arriving at Anfield. With great performances comes a hefty salary.

Mohamed Salah earns £200k per week, ranking him second only to Virgil van Dijk among Liverpool players. However, he falls behind several players from other Premier League clubs in that regard.

Without further ado, let’s check out five players who surprisingly earn more wages than Mohamed Salah.

#5 Saul Niguez (Chelsea) - £207,000/week

Chelsea FC v Juventus

Saul Niguez is a Chelsea player currently on loan from Atletico Madrid. He reportedly makes £207k on a weekly basis. While Saul has proven to be valuable to the Madrid-based club in the past, he hasn’t made an impact in the Premier League.

The Spanish international has played 20 matches for Chelsea. However, only eight have come in the English top-flight, half of which have come as substitutions. He falls below N’Golo Kante, Matteo Kovacic and Jorginho in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Swagger_shigo😎 @SmartAje @CFCCentral3 Saul is getting 207k while Christensen is getting 80k? @CFCCentral3 Saul is getting 207k while Christensen is getting 80k?

He has recently started two matches in the league. However, he played in the left-wing-back position, which has been a problematic area for The Blues during Ben Chilwell’s injury. To sum it up, Saul hasn’t justified his wages since moving to England.

#4 John Stones (Manchester City) - £250,000/week

Manchester City v Birmingham City

John Stones has tasted immense success since swapping Goodison Park for the Etihad Stadium in 2016. Although he has never quite been the standout centre-back at Manchester City, he has been competent enough to be a viable first-team option.

The Englishman has made 187 appearances for The Cityzens, almost double the amount he made for Everton. He takes home around £250k per week, which makes him the joint third-highest paid player at the club and the second-highest paid defender in the Premier League.

It is bizarre how Stones is paid more money than Mohamed Salah. While one is among the best players in the world, the other is arguably the third-choice centre-back at his club. The 27-year-old earns more than the two main centre-backs, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte.

#3 Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) - £250,000/week

Fulham v Manchester United

Whenever Edinson Cavani hangs up his football studs, he will be remembered as one of the best strikers of the 2010s. The Manchester United striker has scored 414 goals in 739 matches for club and country, putting him in an elite bracket of footballers.

However, Cavani is quite clearly in the final phase of his career. This, on the other hand, is arguably Mohamed Salah’s prime. Despite this, Cavani earns 25% more than Liverpool’s number 11. The Uruguayan was a terrific goal scorer during his peak, but he is 35 years old now.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls If De Gea earns around £370k, Sancho & Varane £300k, Cavani £220k, Rashford & Martial £200k, Maguire £190k and Pogba offered around £400k, why won't Bruno Fernandes, who earns around £170k demand a significant increase?



Even Man Utd player's wage structure needs a rebuild. If De Gea earns around £370k, Sancho & Varane £300k, Cavani £220k, Rashford & Martial £200k, Maguire £190k and Pogba offered around £400k, why won't Bruno Fernandes, who earns around £170k demand a significant increase?Even Man Utd player's wage structure needs a rebuild.

To give more perspective, let’s compare their Premier League numbers. Cavani, who earns £250k every week, has scored 12 goals and provided four assists since his move from Paris Saint-Germain. Over the same period, Mohamed Salah has scored 42 goals and recorded 15 assists.

#2 Jack Grealish (Manchester City) - £250,000/week

Manchester City v Norwich City

Jack Grealish is the third player on the list who earns £250k per week. The winger joined Manchester City last summer for a fee of £105.75 million. Many critics were skeptical of his success at the possession-based club due to his playstyle, and they have been proven correct so far.

Grealish hasn’t contributed as much as he would have liked to. The former Aston Villa talisman has just seven goal involvements so far in his debut campaign with the reigning Premier League champions. In comparison, he had 18 goals and assists in last season’s Premier League campaign.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Aston Villa have found their Grealish replacement Aston Villa have found their Grealish replacement 💪 https://t.co/J1hyKx8BEc

Unlike most players to have made this list, Grealish’s position allows for a direct comparison with the Liverpool star. It goes without saying that the Liverpool man comes out on top with flying colors. However, the same cannot be said about their current wages.

#1 Timo Werner (Chelsea) - £268,000/week

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Timo Werner has cut a frustrating figure over the last 18 months. His time at Chelsea has been nothing short of a nightmare. The once-prolific scorer in the Bundesliga has seemingly forgotten the location of the back of the net since moving to England.

Werner’s weekly wages amount to £268k, making him the tenth highest-paid player in the Premier League. The German has 19 goals and as many assists under his belt over the last couple of seasons. That is a terrible output for a £47.70 million attacker.

GOAL @goal Timo Werner missed from there Timo Werner missed from there 😳 https://t.co/sxj9vzx4x6

The fact that Chelsea had to sign Romelu Lukaku to replace Werner after just one season shows how poor he has been. Mohamed Salah has scored more goals in the Premier League this season than Werner and Lukaku have managed as a duo in all competitions. Salah definitely deserves a pay rise, given his contribution to the team.

