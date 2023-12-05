5 Premier League players who surprisingly earn more than Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has been largely played out of position in his early days at Liverpool. His struggles so far at Anfield, at least in terms of goals and assists, can be chalked down to these tactical decisions but the Argentine might just be starting to find his feet in midfield once again.

Mac Allister rose to prominence during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion but it was at the 2022 FIFA World Cup that he truly became a star. The 24-year-old impressed for Argentina in Qatar with his efficient and creative style of play.

Mac Allister was a standout performer for La Albiceleste during their triumphant run at football's showpiece event last year. Liverpool scooped him up this summer for around £37 million. As per Sportrac, he earns £150,000 per week in wages.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five Premier League players who surprisingly earn more than Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister.

#5 Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) - £175,000 per week

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella in action

Marc Cucurella arrived at Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion amid huge fanfare in the summer of 2022. The Spaniard had just been named Brighton's Player of the Year after a breakout season at the AMEX.

Chelsea signed him for a sum of £55 million, potentially rising to £62 million with add-ons. He earns £175,000 in weekly wages at Stamford Bridge and his contract expires in the summer of 2026.

Cucurella has so far done little to justify that price tag and salary. He has struggled for form and is not even a guaranteed starter for the Blues.

#4 Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) - £200,000 per week

Wesley Fofana (C) vies for possession with Bruno Fernandes (R)

Wesley Fofana is yet another Chelsea signing from the summer of 2022. The French centre-back did a great job for Leicester City in the 2021-22 season and a switch to one of the Premier League's top six clubs looked inevitable.

However, his big-money move to Stamford Bridge has not worked out so far. Fofana has been sidelined with knee and ligament injuries for the better part of his Chelsea stint.

The Frenchman has made a total of 20 appearances for the Blues until now but still earns £200,000 in weekly wages and is on a contract that expires only in June 2029.

#3 Anthony Martial (Manchester United) - £250,000 per week

Anthony Martial has been struggling at Manchester United in recent seasons

Anthony Martial has been one of the highest earners in the Premier League for quite a while now. Granted, the Frenchman has the skill set to be a world-beater, but his commitment to the cause and consistency have constantly come under question.

Martial is quite simply unreliable as a goalscoring outlet and one look at his wages and football fans will understand why he is still at Manchester United. No other club would want to match his salary.

Martial earns a whopping £250,000 every week and is on a contract that runs until the end of the 2024-25 season. Those wages are absurd for a player who is as injury-prone and inconsistent as Martial.

#2 Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) - £250,000 per week

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in action

No professional football club should have the misfortune of paying wages to a player who vehemently denies the opportunity to play for them. Jadon Sancho, after a public falling out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, has not played for the club since September 26.

Sancho has refused to apologize to Ten Hag, reportedly the one thing that would allow him to play for the club again. Sancho has been exiled from the squad but the Englishman still makes a fortune in wages. He takes home a whopping £250,000 in weekly wages and his contract only runs out in June 2026.

#1 Kai Havertz (Arsenal) - £280,000 per week

Kai Havertz's struggles continue at Arsenal

Eyebrows were raised and questions were asked when Arsenal decided to shell out a sum in the ballpark of £65 million to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea this summer. The German forward was largely unimpressive during his stint at Chelsea and there wasn't much evidence to suggest he'd be a hit at Arsenal.

Things have not worked out favorably for Havertz in north London in the early stages of the new season. He has struggled for form and Mikel Arteta is yet to find a suitable role for him. The 24-year-old has scored three goals and provided one assist in 22 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

The German playmaker is Arsenal's highest earner and pockets £280,000 in weekly wages after signing a five-year deal at the Emirates.