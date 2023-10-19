Four Manchester United stars urge Jadon Sancho to apologize to Erik ten Hag - Reports

Four Manchester United teammates of Jadon Sancho, namely Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and club captain Bruno Fernandes, have reportedly urged the winger to apologize to manager Erik ten Hag.

The report comes in after the 23-year-old attacker has been frozen out of the Red Devils squad due to a fallout with the Dutch tactician. As per The Telegraph, several staff members apart from the abovementioned players have also asked Sancho to settle his feud with Ten Hag.

The dispute began once the former Manchester City youth team player was left out of the club's matchday squad against Arsenal on September 3. Following the 3-1 loss, Ten Hag said that the player's omission was due to his poor performances in training.

Claiming these statements to be completely false, Sancho hit back on social media, stating that he was made a scapegoat. Since this incident, the ex-Borussia Dortmund man has not appeared for Manchester United.

In all, he's registered just three appearances this season, all coming off the bench with a total playing time of 76 minutes. Since joining Old Trafford in 2021 for a reported fee of £73 million, Sancho has scored 12 goals and assisted six from 82 appearances across all competitions.

Owing to his struggles with his current employers and the fallout with Ten Hag, Sancho may well exit the club in January. Despite his closest colleagues in the dressing room, Shaw and Maguire, requesting him to swallow his pride, the player has yet to apologize.

Hence, a move away would most likely suit Sancho amid reported interest from Barcelona, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho's numbers with Manchester United teammates Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes

Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes (via Getty Images)

From the aforementioned names, Jadon Sancho has surprisingly shared the pitch on most occasions with Bruno Fernandes despite having played with the others across two teams.

With the Portugal international, Sancho has appeared 79 times for Manchester United, managing four joint goal contributions. Alongside England and Red Devils teammate Marcus Rashford, he's appeared 67 times and has recorded three joint goal contributions.

He's played together with Maguire and Shaw in 60 and 59 matches, respectively, for both club and country. However, Sancho has failed to combine with either defender in finding the back of the net.