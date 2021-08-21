5 Premier League players to watch out for during the weekend

A thrilling opening weekend in the Premier League saw Brentford surprise Arsenal in the opening game of the season. Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea registered comfortable wins while Tottenham Hotspur defeated reigning champions Manchester City on home soil. Leicester, Everton and West Ham also started their Premier League campaigns with a win.

The second gameweek of the Premier League opens with Liverpool taking on Burnley at Anfield while Manchester City face Norwich City at home. Manchester United travel to Southampton and Spurs take on Wolves at the Molineux Stadium.

The blockbuster fixture of the weekend sees struggling Arsenal take on high-flying Chelsea at the Emirates in what could prove to be a feisty London derby.

Premier League players to watch in Gameweek 2

While the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah shone on the opening weekend, plenty of other players will look to make a mark on Matchday 2. Many new signings are expected to make their debuts this weekend, while others will look to make a bigger impact than they did during gameweek 1.

So let's take a look at the five Premier League players to watch out for at the weekend.

#5 Jack Grealish - Manchester City

Jack Grealish started in the opening day defeat against Spurs in the Premier League and was arguably Manchester City's best player on the pitch. He was deployed in the traditional number 10 role behind Ferran Torres. He was the most fouled player (5) on the pitch and looked good in his role. His performance was the only positive for City on a slightly disappointing day.

This week would have given Grealish a chance to settle more into the new surroundings. Guardiola would also have had the opportunity to introduce some more fundamentals to the new man.

With the return of Kevin De Bruyne, it will also be interesting to see whether Grealish stays in the number 10 role, or is moved to the wings. He can also be deployed further back in midfield.

Although the 25-year-old impressed in his side's recent defeat, Guardiola will expect more from the English international in upcoming games. With stiff competition for places in the City side, the onus is on Grealish to justify his price-tag by influencing games.

The Premier League fixture against Norwich on Saturday would be the perfect opportunity for the new signing to do just that.

#4 Raphael Varane - Manchester United

Varane was introduced to Manchester United fans last week.

Raphael Varane finally signed his Manchester United contract last week, arriving from Real Madrid in a deal worth £40 million. He was later unveiled in front of an Old Trafford audience before the Premier League kick-off against Leeds United.

The former Real Madrid man was an integral part of the Spanish outfit's three consecutive Champions League trophies between 2016-2018. He was also a key member of France's World Cup winning team in 2018. Varane could form a great partnership alongside Harry Maguire at the heart of United's defense

The Frenchman is now in pole position to make his debut against Southampton on Sunday after he started training with the first team on Monday. However, it remains to be seen whether he will have a starting role in the Premier League fixture.

United won comprehensively against Leeds last weekend. Now their attention will be on Southampton and having a player of Varane's quality at the back will definitely boost their chances of winning their second game of the season.

