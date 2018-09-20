5 Premier League players who are having an impressive first season with their clubs

Jorginho was one of the high profile signings of the Premier League this summer

A new season of the Premier League is like a new start for a lot of clubs. It gives the clubs the opportunity to start afresh and put the shortcomings of last season in the rear-view mirror.

And nothing makes the new season more exciting for fans than the possibility of new signings. With only 12 weeks available to register players it requires astute decision making in securing the desired player.

Like every season, the Premier League clubs have been on a spending spree this season too. And for the fifth year running the clubs as a whole managed to break the £1 billion barriers in transfers.

But it's often said that "Money doesn't buy success". Well, the most important factor in any deal is that the player should fit in perfectly with the squad and adjust well to the playing style or else all that money just goes down the drain.

But, there have been some players who have quickly adapted to the new conditions and are thriving at their new clubs. After 5 matchdays, some new signings have made themselves indispensable to their teams.

With all that being said, here's the list of 5 players who have been performing really well at their new clubs.

#5 Rui Patrício

Rui Patricio joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a 4-year deal.

The Portuguese No.1, is an experienced goalkeeper, having impressed with Sporting over the years. The EURO 2016 winner was one of the many Portuguese signings made by the manager Nuno Espírito Santo for Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

Having been the first choice goalkeeper for Sporting for more than 10 years, he has decent first team experience. Given his history, fans had a lot of expectations from him and it won't be wrong to say that he has impressed fans and critics alike.

He has started in all of the 5 matches for his new team so far. Well, he had a shaky start to the season and conceded 5 goals in his first 3 games, but has kept two clean sheets after that. And did I mention that he has already has made what many are calling a contender for the save of the season?

With 2 clean sheets and 15 saves in his first 5 appearances, he boasts one of the best goalkeeping stats in the league.

