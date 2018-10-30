5 Premier League players who had a career-defining loan move

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 // 30 Oct 2018, 20:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Romelu Lukaku shined on not one, but two loan spells with different clubs.

Loan transfers are an excellent opportunity for players to gain some first-team experience elsewhere. Sadly in today's footballing jargon, a 'loan move' is nothing more than offloading of surplus players, who usually have no future at their parent club.

Well, in all honesty, like many other things in life, the outcome of the loan move completely depends upon what the player makes out of the given opportunity.

Even as large armies of youngsters sweat it out on loan, it is only once in a while that any player has a breakout spell with the club. A loan move may guarantee first-team football, but it surely doesn't guarantee success.

Unfortunately, there have been a lot more unsuccessful loan spells, than there have been successful ones. But, when players do shine during these spells, it is a mutually beneficial deal for all the parties involved.

With that being said, let us get straight to the 5 players who made the most of the loan opportunity and had a loan spell that set their careers on the path to glory.

#5 Mikel Arteta

Arteta had the first taste of Premier League football with Everton.

A lot of people don't know that the current Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta was a La Masia graduate.

Arteta could not break into the Barcelona first team and was loaned off to PSG, as a 19-year-old. From there, he went on to join Scottish giants Rangers, then heading back to Spain with Real Sociedad, which turned out to be a disastrous move.

He was given a chance to resurrect his career when David Moyes signed him on loan for Everton in the 2005 January window. He had an instant impact on the club's performance and even scored a goal and assisted another two as a deep-lying midfielder in just 12 games.

After this loan spell, he was signed by the Toffees on a permanent deal and he established himself as one of the best midfielders in England over the next two or three seasons.

He would finally end his career at Arsenal, it just shows how one loan deal changed his career.

1 / 5 NEXT