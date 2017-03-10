5 Premier League players who will thrive in La Liga

These Premier League stars have all it takes to take La Liga by storm.

@snehanjanb by Snehanjan Banerjee Top 5 / Top 10 10 Mar 2017, 09:54 IST

Riyad Mahrez, the Leicester City magician

“Premier League or La Liga- which is a better football league?” this has been a debate going on since eternity. Both leagues have their own charms. Premier League is unarguably a league which is more competitive whereas La Liga is pure magic. Even though Barcelona and Real Madrid have dominated the scene in Spain throughout the course of history, clubs like Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Deportivo have shown that even though there is a duopoly of these two giants, it can be overcome.

Technical and tactical abilities of a footballer are tested more in Spain whereas English football is much more physical and relentless in terms of end to end action. In this article, we will take a look at five Premier League players who have the abilities to set La Liga on fire.

#1 Riyad Mahrez

Easily one of the most technically gifted players in England, Riyad Mahrez was one of the chief architects behind Leicester City winning the Premier League last season. The Algerian winger is blessed with excellent ability on the ball and can dribble his way past opponents for fun. With his gifted left foot, he is a magician on his day but we have seen the 26-year-old struggling to make his mark this season.

Mahrez lacks physical strength and work-rate big time but he is in a league of his own when it comes to just the technical areas of a footballer. Probably that is why Mahrez has been a stellar performer for the Foxes in the Champions League but not in the Premier League. The 26-year-old is a tailor-made player for La Liga and has what it takes to be a superstar in Spain if he decides to move there.