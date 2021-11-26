5 Premier League stars who are better on FIFA 22 than in real life right now

FIFA 22 takes pride in being the most realistic football simulator on the market, with more than 100 leagues, including the Premier League and 17000+ players from the world football.

The game boasts some of the biggest names in world football and does a great job at recreating the players' greatness.

However, like every video game, FIFA 22 also has its own match engine that controls how the football matches operate within the game. This match engine is the main factor of creating an intriguing paradox between game and real life.

While FIFA 22 mostly reflects a player's real-life ability well, there are certain player items who do way better in FIFA 22 than they are doing at the moment in real life.

What is the FIFA 22 meta and is it a fair reflection of Premier League stars?

For non-gamers, meta is a short form for Most Effective Tactics available and in FIFA 22, it refers to the players that perform great in the match engine. The biggest determinant of the potential success of any player item in FIFA 22 is Pace.

Sprint Speed and Acceleration act as major catalysts in determining how good a player is in FIFA 22 and it is important for every position.

To take a simple example, Thiago Silva does much better in real life in the Premier League than in FIFA 22 because he is a slow player item. Meanwhile, Joe Gomez, who is not a guaranteed starter for Premier League giants Liverpool, is a great player item in FIFA 22.

Let's now take a look at five footballers from the Premier League who are viable in FIFA 22 but have been disappointing in real life:

#5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

AAron Wan-Bissaka has been below par for most parts of this season

Aaron Wan-Bissaka started strongly and soon came to be regarded as a great tackler in the Premier League. Many hailed his ability to tackle accurately while others claimed this was a potential weakness for Wan-Bissaka, a reason for which he has to dive in so frequently.

🌵 @SERGlORAMOS4



https://t.co/zjXqSzpYzl PIQUE🤞🏿 @lifeofpique If this was cancelo there'd be infodocs drafted If this was cancelo there'd be infodocs drafted https://t.co/d9sTmwf0GJ 9 minutes and 59 seconds of Aaron Wan-Bissaka being a net-negative on the ball for Manchester United.https://t.co/zjXqSzpYzl twitter.com/lifeofpique/st… 9 minutes and 59 seconds of Aaron Wan-Bissaka being a net-negative on the ball for Manchester United.https://t.co/zjXqSzpYzl twitter.com/lifeofpique/st…

Of late, Wan-Bissaka has been extremely mediocre and that's putting it generously. His inability to carry the ball makes him unsuitable for a Premier League club like Manchester United.

Although he is a solid RB option in FIFA 22, the English footballer's performances on the pitch in the Premier League have left a lot to be desired. However, Wan-Bissaka is young and that leaves him a lot of room for improvement.

#4 Fred

Fred has blown hot and cold for Manchester United for majority of his tenure

If there is a survey at the moment about who the Manchester United fans' enemy number one is, Fred will be the most straight forward name. Fred has never really justified the amount of money that Manchester United paid him for and has not recreated the potential he had during his days at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Abhijit Dutta @AbhijitD78 The only reason why Pochettino wants to come to Manchester United....

Coz Poch knows the real 🐐

Your Goat, My Goat, Our Goat

The one and only Fred RodriGoat. The only reason why Pochettino wants to come to Manchester United....Coz Poch knows the real 🐐Your Goat, My Goat, Our Goat The one and only Fred RodriGoat. https://t.co/zkSItb9b8h

In FIFA 22, Fred is quite pacy for a CDM which makes him valuable to gamers. But while he does okay statistically in video games, real-life Premier League and Champions League matches completely expose his weakness.

The lack of options for Premier League giants Manchester United has resulted in Fred getting so many opportunities.

