5 Premier League stars who could move to bigger clubs this summer

The Premier League 2021-22 season has been nothing short of spectacular.

As we approach the business end of the season, fans may consider themselves blessed to witness some of the world's best talent on display. With the title race seemingly open and the top-four race looking increasingly close, we are certainly in for a cracker of a finish.

While we have seen several top performers in action, we have also seen the rise of several promising talents this year. Some footballers have been linked with moves incessantly and look set to be on the move this summer.

Let's take a look at five Premier League stars who could move to bigger clubs this summer.

#5. Jacob Ramsey - Aston Villa

Jacob Ramsey has burst onto the footballing scene this season with Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old came through Aston Villa's academy and went on to make his Premier League debut last season. After a quiet initial season, Ramsey seems to have taken it upon himself to shine this season.

Ramsey has made 23 Premier League appearances this season and already has five league goals to his name. He displays excellent pace, skill and trickery on the ball and is regarded as one of the league's most promising youngsters.

His performances this season have attracted the attention of several clubs, many of whom will certainly try to sign the Englishman soon.

#4. Tino Livramento - Southampton

Tino Livramento has emerged as one of the league's standout youngsters this season.

Having come up through the Chelsea academy, Livramento signed for Southampton last summer. His signing has come as a blessing to the Saints squad, who have benefited greatly from his addition.

Primarily a right-back, Livramento has been extremely impressive this season for the Saints. He boasts an incredible duel-success rate in the league (59%) and has an excellent output in terms of tackles (44) and interceptions (39) as well. It's fair to see that the 19-year-old has made quite a name for himself in England this year.

Livramento is performing exceptionally well in his first-ever full Premier League season and is regarded by many to have a very high ceiling. Despite having signed for Southampton just last year, there is no doubt many clubs will come calling for the young Englishman this summer.

#3. Jarrod Bowen - West Ham United

Jarrod Bowen has been in stunning form ever since the season kicked off.

Having signed for West Ham in 2020 from Hull City, Bowen has progressed from being a squad player to becoming one of the club's most important pieces. Bowen is extremely quick and displays excellent control over the ball. Primarily a winger, Bowen is more than capable of dribbling on the touchline and also cutting inside to shoot on his favored left foot.

Bowen has improved his output exponentially this season. In 27 Premier League appearances this season, Bowen has already scored eight goals and provided eight assists. Only Mohamed Salah has more goal contributions in the league than the Englishman this season.

Bowen is in red-hot form and is gathering heat on the radar of several clubs, both from England and otherwise. Doubtless that he will receive at least a few offers in the summer.

#2. Raphinha - Leeds United

Raphinha has been arguably Leeds United's best player this season.

In what can only be described as an underwhelming season, Leeds find themselves 16th in the table and battling relegation. Following the sacking of club legend Marcelo Bielsa, the odds are well and truly against Leeds as they hope to retain their place in the Premier League.

Raphinha has been a standout performer for the Peacocks this season. With the injury to their attacking talisman Patrick Bamford, the Brazilian has more than filled his shoes in terms of goals.

With nine goals to his name this season, Raphinha has been one of the club's most reliable players. He has already been linked to several clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool, who will certainly push to sign the player this summer.

With Leeds' future looking uncertain, Raphinha would greatly benefit from a move to a bigger club in the summer.

#1. Declan Rice - West Ham

Declan Rice is one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world right now.

Having come through the ranks at Chelsea's academy, Rice signed for West Ham in 2017. In the five years since, Rice has gone on to become arguably the club's most important player.

Lining up in the center of the park, Rice has built an impressive reputation for his reading of the game. Capable of reading the game from his spot in midfield, Rice is extremely adept at disrupting the opponent's play.

⚒️ Declan Rice

Rice boasts impressive output for tackles (62) and interceptions (44) this season and is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's best midfielders.

He has also developed into a regular for the English national team. He was instrumental in the side's run to the final of UEFA Euro 2020 last year where they eventually lost to Italy on penalties.

He has already been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, both of whom will certainly have Rice as their number one priority this summer.

