5 Premier League stars who need to move to rejuvenate their careers

The summer transfer window for Premier League clubs will kick off from the 9th of June and will run for a span of 12 weeks. The season-opening transfer window is set to witness some big-money splurges as clubs look to reinforce their ranks ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

With the arrival of new players, we might witness some Premier League stars parting ways with their respective clubs in search of greener pastures elsewhere.

On that note, let's take a look at five Premier League stars who need to move to rejuvenate their careers.

#5 Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia has found himself as Manchester City' fifth-choice central defender

We kick off our countdown with Manchester City's young centre-back Eric Garcia, who is regarded as one of Spain's brightest young talents.

The Spaniard is a product of the famed La Masia academy but left Barcelona's youth setup in 2017. The 20-year-old quickly progressed up the ranks, earning a promotion to Manchester City's first team in the 2019/20 season.

Much was expected from Garcia in his debut season, given the immense potential he possesses and Manchester City's lengthy injury list in defense that season. The Spain international was handed 25 appearances in the 2019/20 season but failed to impress Pep Guardiola.

Barcelona and Manchester City are in direct talks also today for Eric Garcia.

Eric has turned down two different bids on last weeks - he only wants to come back to Barcelona, on next days if #MCFC and #FCB will reach an agreement or on June 2021 as a free agent. 🔵🔴 #transfers — Gökhan KAYA (@gkayaflorence7) May 4, 2021

The young centre-back has made just 10 appearances this season, falling further down the pecking order.

Garcia finds himself as the Cityzens' fifth-choice central defender and must look for a new club soon to further advance his career.

#4 Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud has found a starting role hard to come by at Chelsea

Olivier Giroud has been one of the most consistent strikers in the Premier League over the past decade but has found a starting role hard to come by at his current club.

Giroud is in the twilight stages of his career and might look to end it on a high at the 2022 World Cup. Due to his sparse appearance for the Blues, the 34-year-old finds himself on the fringes of the star-studded French squad in the build-up to the 2021 Euros, falling behind the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Ben Yedder and Anthony Martial.

Giroud might need to move elsewhere if he wants to lay a strong claim to a spot in the national side. The Frenchman mainly featured as a substitute in the latter part of his stint at Arsenal and has continued his role as a squad player for the Blues.

Chelsea Open Play Goals In The #UCL :



Giroud: 5

Ziyech: 2

Hudson-Odoi: 2

Pulisic: 2

Abraham: 1

Mount: 1

Chilwell: 1

Emerson: 1



Werner: 0

Havertz: 0#CFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/FjSE6FVik3 — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) April 28, 2021

However, the striker has been one of the highest-scoring substitutes in the Premier League era, with 20 career goals from the bench. He has made 28 appearances for Chelsea this season - 16 of which have come from the bench.

The World Cup winner has scored 11 goals this season - including 6 goals in the Blues' Champions League campaign.

1 / 2 NEXT