5 Premier League strikers with the best defensive output this season

The Premier League has changed over the past few years, with the emphasis being put on pressing and playing out from the back more often in recent times. For a team to succeed in the Premier League, there has to be a positive contribution from all the players, including the strikers.

Premier League forwards strive to be good defensively

Several Premier League teams make use of attacking players in a defensive role. Gegenpressing, a term popularized by Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp, is one such style of play that relies on a high defensive output from the forward players. If executed properly, it chokes the opposition and will lead to better control of the game overall.

🗣"No playmaker in the world can be as good as a good counter-pressing situation!" Jurgen Klopp explaining the importance of the gegenpress at Liverpool 4 years ago on MNF

Football is becoming more reliant on physicality and pace. Long gone are the times when a striker could stay in enemy territory and rely completely on playing off the shoulder of the last defender.

Although that is one aspect that still leads to goals, strikers are heavily criticized if they don't put in efforts to win back possession and challenge for the ball. On that note, here are five Premier League strikers who have excelled defensively this season:

#5 Che Adams

Southampton v Fulham - Premier League

Che Adams has been heavily involved defensively this season, making crucial challenges and winning the ball back. The Saints man has scored just two goal in the Premier League this campaign. However, after an impressive performance in the international break, Adams now has five goals in six matches for club and country in all competitions.

21 attempted passes

17 successful passes

3 chances created

3 ball recoveries

2 clearances

2 fouls won

2 tackles

2 shots

1 assist

1 goal



Che Adams' game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace: 21 attempted passes, 17 successful passes, 3 chances created, 3 ball recoveries, 2 clearances, 2 fouls won, 2 tackles, 2 shots, 1 assist, 1 goal

He has made seven tackles out of which he has won five, which is quite notable for a striker. Southampton head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl will be pleased to see the strikers pitching in defensively and trying to set up a counter-attack.

Adams hasn’t started quite as often for the Saints as he would have liked, which is largely due to Hasenhuttl preferring Nathan Redmond and Adam Armstrong as his frontmen. However, if he finds a scoring touch combined with a high defensive output, he will be an invaluable asset to the Premier League club.

#4 Chris Wood

Leicester City v Burnley - Premier League

Burnley are known to be a rugged and tough team to come up against, with most of their players being highly physical. Chris Wood, the New Zealand international, is definitely an aerial threat while attacking, but he has also been contributing defensively and putting pressure on the opposition.

He has made eight tackles, including three in the attacking third, and has won six tackles overall. The Clarets are in a tough spot in the Premier League and are fighting to avoid relegation. Wood has always been a reliable man for Sean Dyche up front, having scored more than 10 goals in four consecutive seasons.

GOAL @goal Burnley's Chris Wood scores a first-half hat-trick against Wolves ⚽️⚽️⚽️



He's one of just six players with 10+ Premier League goals in the last four seasons:



• Mohamed Salah

• Harry Kane

• Jamie Vardy

• Alexandre Lacazette

• Son Heung-min

Burnley's Chris Wood scores a first-half hat-trick against Wolves. He's one of just six players with 10+ Premier League goals in the last four seasons: Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Alexandre Lacazette, Son Heung-min, Chris Wood

The Burnley striker currently has only two goals to his name in the Premier League this season, something he will be looking to improve upon in the fixtures to come. There is no drop in his work rate though, as shown by the efforts he is putting in to help out his defense.

