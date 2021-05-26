5 Premier League summer signings who exceeded expectations this season

The 2020-21 Premier League witnessed high-voltage drama on the final matchday of the season.

While Manchester City and Manchester United were confirmed to finish in the top two (in that order) before Matchday 38, the battle for Champions League places was an enticing one. Liverpool finished third, while ten-man Chelsea sneaked into the top four despite losing, as Leicester City squandered a lead to lose to Tottenham Hotspur and slip to fifth.

Many summer signings had fruitful campaigns in the 2020-21 Premier League. A case in point was West Ham United, who made smart investments in last summer and reaped rich dividends in the form of a top-six finish.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five Premier League summer signings that exceeded expectations in the recently-concluded 2020-21 edition of the competition.

#5 Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota pleasantly surprised one and all with his stellar performances at Anfield after a £40 million transfer from Wolves.

The Portuguese was brought in as a backup to ease the pressure off the trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Despite missing around three months of the Premier League season due to injuries, Jota notched up 19 appearances for Liverpool, scoring nine goals.

Jota proved his worth in the Champions League, too, scoring a hat-trick against Atalanta in the group stage of the competition. He netted goals against Arsenal, Manchester United and Leicester City in his debut Premier League season with the Reds.

The 24-year old featured mainly as a substitute this season, making 14 appearances off the bench.

Diogo Jota on top 4:



“Although it feels nice after what has happened this season, being 3rd place is nothing to celebrate in my opinion. We are Liverpool - we go for titles!” pic.twitter.com/G0LsfJ0fPN — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) May 23, 2021

One of Jota’s most memorable Premier League moments this season was his brace against Arsenal after coming off the bench. Coming on in the 61st minute, Jota broke the deadlock three minutes later, which spoke volumes of the youngster’s tremendous potential and pedigree.

#4 Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani has been one of the best no. 9s in the game in the last decade or so. After a slow start, he continued his fine goalscoring form at Old Trafford too.

The Uruguayan featured mainly in a substitute in the first half of the Premier League season. But he worked his way into Manchester United’s starting XI, scoring five goals from the bench.

Cavani equalled the record for the most goals (5) scored by a substitute in a Premier League season, matching the tally of his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani included in @BBCSport's Premier League Team of the Season #mulive [bbc] pic.twitter.com/bNNVsnBBQW — utdreport (@utdreport) May 24, 2021

In 26 Premier League appearances, including 13 off the bench, Cavani was Manchester United’s third-highest goalscorer in the 2020-21 Premier League. The 34-year-old registered 16 goals and six assists in all competitions, including ten strikes and three assists in the Premier League.

The Uruguayan striker registered an xG (expected goals) of 11.2 across all competitions, which was third-best by a United player during the season, just behind Fernandes and Rashford. Undoubtedly, Cavani was United's best summer signing of the season.

