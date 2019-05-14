5 Premier League teams and the positions they need to fix

Omene Osuya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.30K // 14 May 2019, 23:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City were deserving Premier League winners

The 2018/2019 Premier League season has come and gone with Manchester City crowned as champions. Pep Guardiola’s team were made to work hard this term by the excellence of the re-imagined Liverpool side.

After adding a few brilliant (and very expensive) players to the team, Jurgen Klopp’s team pushed the Cityzens all the way. Despite its many struggles, Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri was able to get a UCL spot in the Italian’s first season at the club.

Tottenham and Arsenal also struggled to keep the pressure on the top two. Despite not buying players, Spurs were able to get 4th place while also making it to their maiden UCL final.

Under a new manager, Unai Emery, Arsenal’s away form was abominable and ultimately cost them a UCL spot. They will look to make it to the showpiece event as Europa League winners when they face Chelsea in the UEL final in Baku.

All these clubs including the top two have certain areas that would need strengthening in the summer transfer window and here's a look at them:

#1 Arsenal (Wingers)

Arsenal's lack of wing play hampered Ozil

Emery's first season as Arsenal boss may end with a Europa League trophy in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 29. However, the very meticulous Spaniard would have been left frustrated by certain aspects of his team's play in the 2018/2019 season. Defensively, the team was a joke especially away from home and the centre-back position will need fixing.

However, the lack of pace and invention down the flanks is a major issue as well. Arsenal under Arsene Wenger always played with wingers who offered speed and the option of stretching defences.

However, the wholesale departure of these wingers over the last two years has left the Gunners bereft of quality in this position. The unavailability of players who could stretch play forced Emery to push his fullbacks; Hector Bellerin, Nacho Monreal, Sead Kolasinac & Maitland-Niles further forward.

Advertisement

Given the relative lack of pace for Monreal, Bellerin's injury issues, Kolasinac's brain farts amongst others, it usually left the defence exposed. Mesut Ozil also failed to thrive as he didn't have options down the flanks, with Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan desperately disappointing.

Names like Nicolas Pepe (Lille OSC), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) and Leonardo Trossard (RKC Genk) are some of the names that have been linked to the team.

1 / 5 NEXT