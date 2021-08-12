5 teams that could battle relegation in the Premier League (2021-22)

The Premier League is never short of drama, with winners, relegations and top four battles going down to the wire. So many pieces have been moving around the footballing world, making the Premier League the most exciting domestic league to watch this summer.

Many big-name signings have moved to the Premier League, and this season's title race will be as close as it gets. All eyes will be on the big clubs as they battle for top honors.

Relegation battle in the Premier League is often exciting

While the top dogs fight it out for Premier League glory, the English top-flight is equally thrilling at the other end of the table.

Over the years, the league has witnessed some memorable relegation battles, with teams fighting to stay in one of the most competitive leagues in Europe.

Who wouldn't want to continue being a part of the most exciting and most-watched league in the world? The financial aspect of it isn't too bad either.

Bottom of the Premier League at Christmas is a daunting prospect.



As the teams prepare for the new season, we profile five teams who could be in the mix for a relegation in the Premier League this term:

#5 Newcastle United

Newcastle United v Sheffield United - Premier League

After a slow start to their campaign, Newcastle United finished 12th in the Premier League last season. Steve Bruce guided them to yet another season of survival with a mid-table finish.

For years now, the Magpies have been a team that's content with lower-half finishes and is just happy to stay in the Premier League for another season. They haven't been involved in many relegation battles lately, but this season could spell danger at St. James' Park.

🚨 Exclusive: Newcastle have agreed a fee with Arsenal to sign Joe Willock on a permanent basis. Personal terms still need to be finalised so deal not yet done. Price would be in excess of £20m for the 21y England youth midfielder @TheAthleticUK #NUFC #AFC https://t.co/T0AIMXOqHN — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 8, 2021

Newcastle are heavily reliant on the likes of Callum Wilson and the electric Allan Saint-Maximin, with the duo shouldering all the goal-scoring responsibility.

Barring the potential addition of Joe Willock, who single-handedly ensured a strong finish to last season, there hasn't been any noise in the transfer window for the Magpies either.

The club from Tyneside are one injury away from turning themselves into relegation contenders fighting for survival. There's already turmoil at the club off the field, with Newcastle fans raging at club owner Mike Ashley.

Steve Bruce, who's not known for playing an attractive brand of football, has a tough job on his hands if Newcastle want to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

#4 Burnley

Burnley v Liverpool - Premier League

Burnley are a team that epitomizes old-school English football, with their same old 4-4-2 and route one football. Nothing much has changed at Burnley, which is the exact cause for concern.

Sean Dyche did his part by keeping Burnley in the top-flight for yet another season, finishing just off the relegation zone in 17th. The Clarets will have to look to go beyond their usual long ball style of play if they are to avoid getting into the relegation mess again.

POPE | Our number 1 reflects on injury recovery and being ready for the 21/22 season 💪#UTC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 11, 2021

It remains to be seen if Dyche will make his conservative Burnley side play a more expansive brand of football. The manager will still be looking up to the board for financial backing in the transfer market.

With big teams strengthening their already world-class squads, Burnley will have an uphill battle competing against them with the usual low block.

The Clarets will have to shake things up massively if they want to compete, otherwise the relegation threat looms large.

