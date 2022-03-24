5 Premier League teams with most goals after 80th minute this season (2021-22)

The Premier League is known for its high-tempo action and this season has been no different. The exhilarating campaign is at its business end and there has been seamless entertainment over the course of the last seven months.

The Premier League is no stranger to late action

Late drama has always been a theme in the Premier League and has provided fans with some of the most memorable moments on the football pitch. Scoring a late goal often leads to pandemonium, making the supporters ecstatic and breaking the opposition’s heart.

Here, we take a look at the five teams that have managed to score the most number of times in the dying stages of the game. There have been quite a few late goals this season and some of these may prove to have massive ramifications in a team’s campaign.

On that note, here are five clubs with the highest number of goals after the 80th minute in the Premier League:

#5 West Ham United: 9

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Not many would have expected West Ham to perform the way they have this season. The Hammers have been punching well above their weight and have shown tremendous progress under David Moyes.

The Hammers have scored 9 goals in the Premier League after the 80th minute this season. They are level with Brighton, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace but are given preference based on their league standing.

West Ham are currently seventh in the league, six points behind Arsenal, who are in fourth. After their loss against Spurs last weekend, their chances for a top-four finish look bleak. However, they are still alive in the Europa League and can qualify for the Champions League by winning the title.

#4 Brentford: 10

Brentford v Watford - Premier League

While they might have had their ups and downs, Brentford’s first Premier League season will always be a memorable one for their supporters. The London club earned a promotion to the top-flight for the first time in 74 years and have been a joy to watch.

Brentford have scored on 10 occasions after the 80th minute this season. In fact, they have scored four goals in the same time period in their last five games. The Bees are currently 15th in the league and will hope to finish the season without having to flirt with the relegation spots.

Thomas Frank’s side has been impressive in their debut season and were in the top half of the table for the first eight matchdays. The Bees’ admirable grit and resilience make them a well-respected side and it seems like another season in the top-flight is beckoning.

#3 Liverpool: 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool continue to impress in the Premier League and are in hot pursuit of Manchester City at the top of the table. The Reds have eased past opposition and are one of the most formidable teams across Europe. Jurgen Klopp’s men are on a roll after a string of commendable performances and are just a point behind Man City.

The Reds have scored 11 goals after the 80th minute in the league this season. They have scored 75 goals so far, which is the highest in the league, and seven more than Man City. Mohamed Salah leads the goalscoring charts with 20 goals.

After a successful Carabao Cup run, Liverpool have a real chance of getting their hands on more silverware. The Reds are in the semi-finals of the FA Cup where they face City and have a Champions League quarterfinal clash with Benfica in a couple of weeks’ time.

#2 Chelsea: 12

Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League

Chelsea have been one of the most consistent sides in the Premier League over the past few seasons. The Blues have finished in the top four in the league in the past three seasons and are on track to repeat the feat.

The Blues have scored after the 80th minute on 12 occasions in the league. They have scored three late goals in their last five matches, including a crucial Kai Havertz winner against Newcastle. They are unbeaten in their last six league games and third place is theirs to lose.

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer points over Newcastle! Kai Havertz scores the winner for Chelsea in the 89th minute to securepoints over Newcastle! Kai Havertz scores the winner for Chelsea in the 89th minute to secure 3️⃣ points over Newcastle! 💪🔵 https://t.co/SPn8gT8bRL

After sanctions were imposed on former owner Roman Abramovich, the club has a daunting future ahead. However, the team spirit in the Blues’ squad has been admirable and they continue to perform at their best. The Champions League holders will face Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the tournament in what promises to be an exhilarating encounter.

#1 Manchester City: 13

Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League

Although Manchester City have had an uncharacteristic number of slip-ups this season, they are still the league leaders with nine games left. The Sky Blues have a knack of stringing together wins and Pep Guardiola will hope his side ends the campaign without dropping any more points.

City have the most goals in the final stages of league matches. They have scored on 13 occasions, including four late goals in their last five games. City have everything to play for and will be looking to win the treble this campaign, although that is easier said than done.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV Phil Foden handed Man City a massive three points as they beat Everton 1-0 to remain in pole position for the Premier League title. Phil Foden handed Man City a massive three points as they beat Everton 1-0 to remain in pole position for the Premier League title. https://t.co/yVEeUKzhjM

They face Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and face Liverpool twice in the span of six days, once in the league and then in the FA Cup semi-final. This will be a crucial time period in their campaign and could decide the fate of their season.

