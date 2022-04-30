5 Premier League teams with the longest active run of not conceding a penalty

The Premier League has always been a tricky competition for a number of reasons. The quality of players and managers has always been supreme and hence the intensity has been top-notch as well.

One aspect of the league that has always attracted attention and controversy is the quality of refereeing. With the intensity of the league, referees have more often than not been under the spotlight with their decision-making

Premier League referees have struggled with their accuracy

The physicality of England's top-division football is well-known and one of the most challenging factors for a player. Time and again, players have been successful in getting the decisions in their favor with the slightest of touches.

Even with the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), things haven't improved drastically in the league. That being said, some of the teams have done incredibly well with their discipline at the back and avoided conceding penalties. On that note, let's take a look at the Premier League clubs who are currently in the long run without conceding a spot-kick.

#5 Aston Villa (14)

Leeds United v Aston Villa - Premier League

After a decent start to the season, Aston Villa have drifted away and struggled in the league this campaign. Only Everton, Watford, and Norwich City have lost more games this season than Villa (17).

That being said, they haven't leaked as many goals as other teams have. Aston Villa have conceded 46 goals in the 2021-22 season so far as their major struggle has come in scoring goals.

Yaw Adjei-Mintah @YawMintYM Matt Cash with a needless challenge to concede a penalty and lose all momentum for Aston Villa Matt Cash with a needless challenge to concede a penalty and lose all momentum for Aston Villa

They have conceded six penalties in the current ongoing campaign. What makes it even more shocking is that they haven't conceded a penalty in their last 14 league matches. A lot of that discipline has come since Steven Gerrard's appointment as their manager in November.

#4 Newcastle United (18)

Newcastle United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Newcastle United have had a roller-coaster ride in the Premier League this season. Having immensely struggled in the first half of the campaign, the Magpies have reacted wonderfully well.

They sit ninth in the league table with 43 points to their name and a lot of credit goes to manager Eddie Howe for the turnaround. He has brought the players together and allowed them to play fearless and attacking football.

Moreover their PIF takeover in October meant that they spent well in the January transfer window.

Miles Starforth @milesstarforth Eddie Howe says the Jacob Murphy penalty incident 'makes a mockery of VAR'. #nufc Eddie Howe says the Jacob Murphy penalty incident 'makes a mockery of VAR'. #nufc

The Magpies have conceded six penalties in the 2021-22 season so far, yet they have not conceded one in their last 18 Premier League matches. It is really interesting and amazing what Newcastle United can achieve with their new owners at the helm.

#3 Everton (19)

Everton v Burnley - Premier League

Everton are immensely struggling right now and things are only going to get more tricky with time. With just one win in their last five league games, the Toffees are facing a tough task in their battle to survive relegation.

They sit just one place below 17th placed Burnley with a game in hand and two points lesser than the Clarets. Manager Frank Lampard has his task cut out for the remaining six games.

That being said, he will be happy with the fact that Everton haven't conceded a penalty in 19 league matches so far. With more such reduced unforced errors, the Merseyside club can definitely fight their way out of relegation.

#2 Manchester City (24)

Manchester City v Watford - Premier League

It has been truly amazing to watch what Pep Guardiola has done with Manchester City since taking over as their manager in the 2016-17 season. His team have been ruthless with their attacking approach and have been quite dominant in the league.

Having won the league three times already under Guardiola, City are on course to win their fourth under the Spaniard's management. That being said, the title will not come easy with Liverpool posing a tough fight against the defending champions. City are at the top of the Premier League table, just a point above second-placed Liverpool.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤯 Fernandinho has not committed a single error leading to an opposition goal across his 258 Premier League appearances for Manchester City 🤯 Fernandinho has not committed a single error leading to an opposition goal across his 258 Premier League appearances for Manchester City

Manchester City have been very impressive with both their attack and defense. With Guardiola at the helm, City are bound to be more disciplined and that is why they have not conceded a penalty in their last 24 league matches.

#1 Liverpool (46)

Liverpool v Everton - Premier League

Not many teams have performed as well this season as Liverpool have. The Reds have been fantastic to watch with their attacking game-play and wonderful creativity on the pitch.

Liverpool are breathing heavily under Manchester City's nose to make it a nail-biting finish to the title race this campaign. Manager Jurgen Klopp would like his team to keep doing what they are doing and hopefully their time will come.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Lampard on Anthony Gordon not getting a penalty against Liverpool 🤐 Lampard on Anthony Gordon not getting a penalty against Liverpool 🤐 https://t.co/AyFqwkXJ5A

With Liverpool just a point behind City with five games to spare, the Reds cannot afford to be sloppy in any sense. They are yet to concede a penalty in the 2021-22 season, as they have now gone 46 league matches without conceding one. It definitely speaks volumes of how impressive they have been.

Edited by Aditya Singh