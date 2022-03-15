5 Premier League teams against whom Manchester City have dropped most points under Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have dominated the Premier League. The Cityzens finished third during his first season. Since then, they have won three out of the four Premier League titles on offer. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool is the only club to have challenged Pep Guardiola's supremacy.

Liverpool and Man City were involved in a brilliant title race in 2017-18, and the Manchester-based club won the Premier League by one point. They have won one title each since that season. Both clubs are set to be involved in a two-horse race this term.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City dropped points in the Premier League on Monday

Manchester City dropped points against Crystal Palace yesterday. This result could have serious implications on the title race. Liverpool, who will play twice before Guardiola's men play their next league game, could soon go top of the table.

This article will reveal the five Premier League clubs against whom Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have dropped the most points.

#5 Crystal Palace - 12 points

Crystal Palace v Man City

Crystal Palace will definitely be the most surprising inclusion on this list. Since Pep Guardiola's appointment, The Eagles have deprived Manchester City of 12 points. The reigning Premier League champions will be disappointed that they have dropped so many points against a mid-table club.

Patrick Vieira has done an exemplary job at Selhurst Park. They are 11th in the table and have managed to revamp their squad to a certain extent. They have also kept two clean sheets against Man City in the league, winning 2-0 and drawing 0-0.

Liverpool fans would have been delighted after seeing last night's result. Palace also took points off Man City in the 2019-20 season, which Liverpool ended up winning. It will be exciting to see if the five-point drop will cost City this campaign.

#4 Chelsea - 15 points

Man City v Chelsea

Chelsea showed great potential at the start of the season. However, a poor run of games in December and January has seen them drift away from the league leaders.

Over the last six seasons, they have taken 15 points off Manchester City.

Chelsea have had their moments recently, but they haven't been at their best domestically. Despite their Europa League and Champions League success in 2018-19 and 2020-21, respectively, they have only won a solitary Premier League title since Pep arrived in England.

The Blues have lost twice to Man City in the Premier League this campaign. They would have been ahead of Pep Guardiola's men if they had won those two fixtures. Overall, they have won five times against City in the league since the start of 2016-17.

#3 Manchester United - 16 points

Man City v Man United

Manchester United recently suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the hands of their rivals Manchester City. However, such humiliation wasn't the norm under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils have taken 16 points off Pep Guardiola's Man City.

During the Norwegian manager's tenure, Man United registered two famous wins at the Etihad Stadium in the league. Although City still enjoyed widespread success in the Premier League, the derby matches used to be exciting and well-contested.

The 20-time league winners are in a battle for the fourth spot this season. Despite their best efforts, they couldn't prevent Man City from taking home all six points in the two derbies this time around. The first encounter contributed towards Solskjaer's sacking.

#2 Liverpool - 17 points

Liverpool v Man City

Liverpool have had some nail-biting matches against Manchester City during the Pep Guardiola-Jurgen Klopp era. Their first meeting this season is arguably the best game of the season so far. The game kept fans across the globe on the edge of their seats and ended 2-2.

Man City have dropped 17 points against Liverpool over the last six seasons. Their next match is scheduled for the second weekend of April. The upcoming fixture at the Etihad Stadium could dictate where the league title is headed as the teams are very close at the top of the table.

Liverpool may have won the Champions League in 2018-19. However, Man City have been more assertive in the Premier League over the course of the last five years. Both these clubs have taken English football to the next level, and the bar is too high for future managers to trump the records set by Klopp and Guardiola.

#1 Tottenham Hotspur - 19 points

Man City v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have been Manchester City's arch-nemesis of late in some regard. In 2018-19, they beat Pep Guardiola's side in the Champions League quarter-final in bizarre fashion. They recently defeated them in stoppage time to throw the title race wide open.

No side has taken more points off Man City than Tottenham's 19 since 2016-17. The Premier League table-toppers are built on possession-based football and maintain a high backline. This allows Harry Kane and Heung-min Son to exploit their defense.

Spurs have done the double over The Cityzens this term, much to the delight of Liverpool fans. The Lilywhites recorded a couple of 2-0 victories over Pep Guardiola's side in 2020.

As far as their 2021-22 season is concerned, Spurs will be eyeing a top-four spot.

Edited by Prem Deshpande