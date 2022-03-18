5 Premier League teams with the most points if matches ended at halftime

We have all been blessed with another enthralling Premier League season and the stakes are as high as ever. The title race has gotten even tighter since Liverpool's win over Arsenal on Wednesday and we are headed for a nail-biting finish. The Reds are just a point behind leaders Manchester City.

Football is a game of two halves. While doing well in the first half is always a priority, getting the results at the end of 90 minutes is what counts the most. But what would the table look like if matches ended at halftime? Here, we analyze the teams that performed at their best in the first half.

The Premier League table has quite a few surprises if judged solely on halftime performances

There are quite a few talking points based on the halftime table. Southampton would be performing better than the likes of Manchester United. Meanwhile, Everton would be languishing at the bottom of the table. These are just a few shocking outcomes if this was the case.

On that note, here are the Premier League clubs that take up the top five spots in the halftime table:

#5 Southampton: 44 points

Southampton v West Ham United: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Few would have expected Southampton to be in such a high position, but here we are. The Saints, who are currently 10th in the Premier League, would be fifth with 44 points if the games ended at halftime.

The Saints have scored and conceded 20 goals in the first half of the Premier League this season. They have won and drawn 11 games and lost seven. They have been in more winning positions at halftime than the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Southampton have not finished in the top half of the table for the past five seasons. However, they can change this trend if they manage to stay consistent in the final third of the season.

The Saints will face Leeds United in the Premier League next on April 2nd. Before that, they have the daunting task of facing Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on March 20th.

#4 Arsenal: 48 points

Arsenal v Southampton - Premier League

Arsenal are on an impressive run in the Premier League and have shown signs of solidity that earlier seemed to be missing. The Gunners, who are currently fourth in the league, would be in the same position if the games ended at halftime.

Out of the 27 games that Arsenal have played, they have been in winning positions at halftime on 13 occasions. They have trailed in five games at halftime so far. Only Manchester City and Liverpool have led at halftime on more occasions than the Gunners.

The Gunners fell to a 0-2 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday but remain in pole position for the fourth spot. Mikel Arteta still has a lot to work on but will be pleased with the display his side put in against the Reds.

#3 Chelsea: 52 points

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg

Chelsea have been magnificent under Thomas Tuchel and have the clear makings of silverware challengers. Like Arsenal, the Blues’ position (3rd) in the Premier League table remains unchanged if judged solely on the basis of halftime results.

The Blues have been ahead at halftime on 12 occasions and have never been in a losing position. They have, however, drawn 16 times, which is quite high. The Blues would be on 52 points, seven fewer than what they are currently on.

Chelsea have been incredibly hard to break down and have been defensively solid the entire campaign.

Despite the troubling circumstances off the pitch, Chelsea continue to put in commendable performances. The Blues are on a five-game winning streak in the Premier League.

They will next face Brentford in the Premier League on April 2nd. Before that, the Blues travel to Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on March 19th.

They have also qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League after an impressive 1-2 win against Lille on Wednesday.

#2 Manchester City: 58 points

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester City have been at their ruthless best for most of the campaign, but they have had their struggles in the first half of games. The Sky Blues, who are currently first in the league on 70 points, would have been second with 58 points based on the halftime table. City have trailed at halftime on three occasions, which is primarily why they are second on the list.

City have won 16 games, drawn 10 and lost three at halftime. They have been stingy defensively, letting in just five goals at halftime, which is the best record in the league.

City have nine games left this season and could get the first position on this list. However, Pep Guardiola will hardly look at the halftime results if his side manages to get all three points at full-time.

The Premier League title race is heading towards a thrilling conclusion after City uncharacteristically dropped points in recent games. They only have a one-point buffer at the top and will be wary of dropping further points.

They face Southampton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on March 20th before facing Burnley in the league on April 2nd.

#1 Liverpool: 65 points

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool's impressive performances this season have been quite evident in the halftime table. The Reds would have overtaken City and had a gap of seven massive points at the top of the table on this list.

The Reds have been in winning positions at halftime on 18 occasions and drawn the rest. Their tally of 36 goals at halftime is the best in the Premier League, largely to the credit of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is the league’s leading goal scorer with 20 goals.

After a commanding performance at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, the Reds have now moved to within a point of Manchester City.

Liverpool are still alive in the Champions League and FA Cup and have a real chance of ending the season with a quadruple. They have already won the Carabao Cup, beating Chelsea on penalties in the final last month.

They face Nottingham Forest in the quarters of the FA Cup on March 20th before facing Watford in the league on April 2nd.

