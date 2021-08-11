5 Premier League teams that could threaten the top-six this season (2021-22)

The Premier League season is just around the corner and it's building up to be an exciting campaign. Pre-season is now done and dusted, with the first game of the new Premier League season set to kick off on Friday night as Arsenal face Brentford away from home.

With Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane leaving Spain and the arrival of several big-name players to England, the Premier League has retained its elite status among domestic leagues.

Predictions are underway for the new Premier League season

The start of the new season brings with it a whole lot of predictions as well. Based on previous seasons' performance and activity in this transfer window, the odds are being calculated for who wins the league, who makes the top four, and who gets relegated.

Here we look at five teams who have the potential to break into the top six of the Premier League and challenge bigger clubs who feature in those positions consistently. Let's get right into it.

#5 Wolverhampton Wanderers

New Wolves manager Bruno Lage

Wolves are currently undergoing a transitional period of sorts. Their biggest loss last season was the departure of former boss Nuno Espirito Santo. The Portuguese has been replaced by his compatriot and former Benfica head coach Bruno Lage. Wolves were known to play a counter attacking brand of football under Nuno, but with Bruno Lage things could change this season.

A long-term injury to striker Raul Jiminez highlighted their weakness in attack last season. But with the Mexican returning to action, there is hope among Wolves' faithful of pushing high up the table.

With the likes of Pedro Neto, Adama Traore and new addition Francisco Trincao, who is on loan from Barcelona, Wolves' attack for the upcoming season looks promising.

Although Wolves had to deal with the departure of first-choice custodian Rui Patricio in the summer transfer window, the club has recruited Jose Sa from Olympiacos as his replacement.

Considering how Wolves have retained the rest of their core for the upcoming Premier League season, there is no denying their credentials for a potential European berth.

It will be interesting to see how Wolves fare under their new manager in the Premier League next season.

#4 Everton FC

Will new manager Rafa Benitez have a strong season with Everton?

Everton showed real promise under Carlo Ancelotti last season but his departure to Real Madrid has put the club a little out of balance. The Merseyside club swiftly responded with the managerial appointment of former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez.

Many have labeled this a controversial appointment but also one that signals intent. There's no doubting the caliber Benitez has but the Spaniard will definitely have his work cut out for him despite his vast Premier League experience.

Feeling positive at the end of a demanding preseason. Proud to be part of this iconic club. We’re ready. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/WWnsdKmDRZ — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) August 9, 2021

The Toffees have been decent in the transfer window so far with the acquisition of Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend, both with plenty of Premier League experience.

Benitez will rely heavily on his frontmen, hoping that the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison pick up from where they left off last season. But getting the best out of James Rodriguez could prove to be a challenge, with the Colombian seemingly unsettled after Ancelotti's departure.

Expectations are high at the Merseyside club this season and it will be exciting to see if they can improve on their 10th place finish last season.

