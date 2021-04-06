Why Jesse Lingard would be better off staying at West Ham United

Jesse Lingard’s confidence is currently over the roof. Having battled injuries and personal challenges at the start of the season, he is now back to his very best.

The 28-year-old joined West Ham United on loan from Manchester United during the January transfer window and has since been one of the most consistent players in the Premier League.

In just six matches for the Hammers, he has impressively registered nine goal contributions - scoring six times and providing three assists - for the club.

This is a player who was previously the butt of all jokes on social media. However, he is now the toast of all West Ham fans and looks very settled at the club.

Once an outcast and struggling for game time, Lingard is back enjoying his football.

Jesse Lingard steals the show against Wolves

On Monday, Jesse Lingard was the star of the show as West Ham defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 at the Molineux Stadium.

The 28-year-old was unplayable for 90 minutes and was involved in all three of West Ham’s goals. He opened the scoring with a stunning strike after running almost 60 yards and bamboozling Leander Dendoncker and Romain Saiss to beat goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

His stupendous flick into the path of Arthur Masuaku also helped in the build-up to West Ham’s second goal. He was also on hand to set up Jarrod Bowen for the Hammers’ third goal of the night.

Jesse Lingard said after the game (as quoted by West Ham United’s official website):

“It was a tough game and we had to work hard for the three points. We kept at it – it could have been another Arsenal situation conceding before half-time, but the lads kept their focus and concentration throughout the 90 minutes.”

“It was just a lack of concentration at the end of the first half, but we came out in the second half a little bit better. They dominated most of the play but it was about us managing the game.

He added:

“There’s always room to improve. It’s a great victory but there are things to take from this game, positive and negative, and we’ll learn from that.”

The English midfielder has been West Ham’s best player since joining them in January and continues to steal the show.

Jesse Lingard better off staying at West Ham

There’s already been talk of Jesse Lingard's potential return to Manchester United at the end of the season. While he has proven a lot during his time at West Ham, his place is clearly not at Old Trafford.

The Englishman may not be good enough for the Red Devils’ first team but he’s equally too good to be a benchwarmer at the club. That is why staying at West Ham is a great idea for him.

Jesse Lingard already feels at home and has adapted seamlessly to the team. Now, he has the chance to develop himself into a cult hero at West Ham – something he never quite managed during his time at Manchester United.

It’s been a rollercoaster year for Jesse Lingard but his form has been as surprising as it has been ruthless. His return to the England squad was the perfect reward for his renewed excellence on the pitch, and he might even be heading to the Euros if he keeps at it.

In the meantime, though, he would be better off staying at West Ham rather than returning to Manchester United and ending up on the bench once again.