5 Premier League teams with impressive squad depth

The Premier League is the richest and most-watched football league on the planet. It generates almost double the revenue of its nearest top-flight competitor - the Bundesliga - thanks to its lucrative television deals.

Recently, as many as six Premier League clubs made it to Forbes' list of the ten richest football clubs in the world. Unsurprisingly, Premier League clubs backed by wealthy owners can splurge the cash to bring in some of the best players in the world.

5 Premier League clubs with the best squad depth

In the summer, Chelsea carried out one of the most expensive squad overhauls in Premier League history as they made a bevy of big-money transfers after a two transfer-window ban.

However, the Blues are not the only Premier League team with significant squad depth. On that note, let us have a look at five clubs in the competition who have the most options to call upon. Without further ado, let's get started.

#5 Manchester United

Manchester United have one of the largest squads in the Premier League, but that hasn't necessarily led to on-field success to the extent the club would have liked.

Nevertheless, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a pretty impressive and talented roster at his disposal, even it is not exactly brimming with quality in every position.

Despite his recent struggles, David de Gea continues to be the club's number one, while Dean Henderson, who is back from a fine loan spell at Sheffield United, is an able backup.

The Premier League club have as many as 13 defenders in its ranks, but the centre-back position remains woefully short-staffed. However, that is not the case in midfield and up front, where Manchester United do have a plethora of riches.

With the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Nemanja Matic and new arrival Donny Van de Beek pulling the strings, the Old Trafford club has one of the finest midfields in the Premier League.

12 - Despite only making his debut in February 2020, no Manchester United player has registered more assists in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjær since his first game in charge of the club in December 2018 than Bruno Fernandes (12). Levels. pic.twitter.com/32UH7YVrU0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2020

The arrival of former PSG striker Edinson Cavani has lent much-need bite to an attack comprising of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur

High-flying Tottenham Hotspur seem to have rediscovered their mojo under Jose Mourinho. Spurs have won five of their eight games - with one of them being an emphatic 6-1 win at the home of Manchester United - to go second in the Premier League.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane are part of a devastating partnership up front - they've scored goals galore and created opportunities for each other as well as for other teammates. The returning Gareth Bale and Lucas Moura are more than capable options in the attack.

29 - Tottenham pair Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have combined for 29 Premier League goals, with only Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard managing more (36). Wavelength. pic.twitter.com/d79bZuMNTh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 26, 2020

Long-standing captain Hugo Lloris continues to be the club's first-choice number one, with Premier League veteran Joe Hart a very able standby. The likes of Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies and Serge Aurier comprise a formidable Spurs rear-guard.

Advertisement

In midfield, Tottenham Hotspur have Erik Lamela, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovanni Lo Celso among others to round off a roster well-stocked in all areas of the pitch. It wouldn't be a surprise if Spurs mount a serious title challenge in the Premier League this season.