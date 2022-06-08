5 Premier League teams that won most points in the second half of last season (2021-22)

The 2021-22 Premier League season has ended with Manchester City successfully defending their title. While it was a triumphant campaign for them, it was a memorable campaign for many teams for different reasons.

There have been some unexpected results and unprecedented outcomes for games throughout the season. Much of it was a result of clubs stepping up in the second half of the league.

Premier League teams are unpredictable

After the first 19 matches of the 2021-22 season, the Premier League table looked quite different from how it looked at the end of the campaign. For instance, back then, Burnley were five points clear of relegation but were eventually unsuccessful in avoiding it.

At the same time, quite a few clubs showed great character and sparked an impressive run of games in the second half of the season. Here, we take a look at the best performing teams who have won the most points in the second half of England's top-tier football last campaign.

#5 Arsenal (34)

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

The Gunners haven't been able to qualify for the Champions League since the 2016-17 season. A poor start to the 2021-22 season saw Arsenal in the second half of the table as they lost their three opening matches.

However, the north London club made a comeback, losing six times in the first half of the campaign and accumulating 35 points. Arsenal ranked fourth in the league table after the first 19 matches and many thought they would finally be able to play in the Champions League. However, that couldn't be the case.

Under Mikel Arteta's management, the Gunners went on to win 34 points in the second half of the season. This run saw Arsenal finish fifth in the Premier League, securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur (35)

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Spurs sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in November last season and it was only after Antonio Conte's appointment that they looked more challenging. In the first 19 matches, Tottenham Hotspur registered 36 points, having lost five games.

After consecutive losses to Chelsea, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Spurs had a shaky start to the second half of the campaign. However, Conte's arrival ensured they were in the race to fight for the top four with some consistent and entertaining performances.

William Hill @WilliamHill



Not even the Special One could manage it. Antonio Conte is the first manager to finish in the Premier League top four with Chelsea 𝗮𝗻𝗱 Tottenham Hotspur.Not even the Special One could manage it. Antonio Conte is the first manager to finish in the Premier League top four with Chelsea 𝗮𝗻𝗱 Tottenham Hotspur.Not even the Special One could manage it. 😉 https://t.co/UGUeR22Sh6

Tottenham went on to win 35 points in the second half of the season to book a place in the Champions League. One of their most impressive performances during the campaign was a 3-2 victory over champions Manchester City at the Etihad.

#3 Newcastle United (38)

Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League

It is definitely a season to remember for Newcastle United fans. After 14 years of ownership, this campaign saw Mike Ashley decide to sell the club and was taken over by the new Saudi Arabian owners.

That being said, the 2021-22 season did not fare well in the beginning for the Magpies as they failed to register a win in their first 14 games. They were placed in the relegation zone after the first 19 matches, with just 11 points on the league table.

bet365 @bet365



Newcastle United have now reached the 40-point mark with five games to spare and are eyeing a top half finish.



What a job Eddie Howe has done



#NUFC No team in Premier League history had ever survived relegation after failing to win any of their opening 14 matches.Newcastle United have now reached the 40-point mark with five games to spare and are eyeing a top half finish.What a job Eddie Howe has done No team in Premier League history had ever survived relegation after failing to win any of their opening 14 matches.Newcastle United have now reached the 40-point mark with five games to spare and are eyeing a top half finish.What a job Eddie Howe has done 💪#NUFC https://t.co/jzJtRnhIFO

However, Eddie Howe's appointment as their new manager mid-season saw Newcastle go on a stunning run of 12 wins in their last 18 games. The Magpies went on to win 38 points in the second half of the campaign to finish 11th at the end of the season.

#2 Manchester City (46)

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

The Premier League champions did find it difficult to defend their title but eventually came out with flying colors. Manchester City have now won the league four times in their last five campaigns.

It is a phenomenal achievement for Pep Guardiola and his players. City had started the season well with 47 points from their first 19 matches. They registered 15 wins, conceding 12 goals.

While they dropped off for a bit, their performance in the second half of the campaign was even more impressive. They had to fight off Liverpool for the title until the last day of the season and managed to win by just one point. Manchester City won 46 points in the last 19 matches of the 2021-22 season, losing just once in the process.

#1 Liverpool (51)

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Liverpool have surely become a dangerous side under Jurgen Klopp's management. The German manager, with his attacking style of play, has helped the Reds become serious title contenders in the Premier League.

Their 2021-22 campaign started brightly, with 44 points on the table from the first 19 games. Liverpool had only lost just twice then and scored 56 goals, the highest in the league in the first half of the season.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch No team gained more points from losing positions in the Premier League this season than Liverpool. In the 12 games they fell behind in, Liverpool clawed 20 points from these situations – with five wins and as many draws. No team gained more points from losing positions in the Premier League this season than Liverpool. In the 12 games they fell behind in, Liverpool clawed 20 points from these situations – with five wins and as many draws. #awlive [lfc] 📊 No team gained more points from losing positions in the Premier League this season than Liverpool. In the 12 games they fell behind in, Liverpool clawed 20 points from these situations – with five wins and as many draws. #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/CSW4HliYoJ

The Reds mounted a solid challenge for the league title, going on to win 51 points in their last 19 games but fell short by just one point. Liverpool remain the only team in England's top division to remain unbeaten in the 2022 calendar year.

