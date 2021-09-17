5 Premier League youngsters with the highest wages right now

The Premier League is by far the biggest and richest football league in the world and as such they can afford to pay high wages to their players. So it is no surprise that the league has attracted some of the biggest names in the sport in the past few years.

Premier League clubs are known for spending big in the transfer market and this summer was no different. Manchester United splashed the cash on the likes of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo. Chelsea, on the other hand, paid £97.5 million to bring in Romelu Lukaku while Manchester City signed Jack Grealish for £100 million.

Following their big-money transfers, these players have all been placed on gargantuan wages at their respective new clubs.

Many Premier League youngsters are on huge wages

It is common to see some established superstars earn big wages at their respective clubs. But nowadays, even young talented prospects are offered exorbitant wages in order to sign them or fend off competition and keep them at their respective clubs.

Here we have made a list of five youngsters with the highest wages in the Premier League. Players who are below the age of 23 have been selected as a part of the list. So without any further delay, let's take a look at them in detail:

#5 Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) - £120,000

Chelsea academy starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi is one of the youngsters with the highest wages in the Premier League.

Hudson-Odoi played in the Premier League for the first time under Antonio Conte in the 2017-18 season at the mere age of 17. But his real breakthrough came the following season under Maurizio Sarri when he played 24 games for the club across all competitions. He was really impressive in Chelsea's Europa League-winning campaign that season, scoring four goals and assisting a further two in nine games for the Blues.

His performances attracted a lot of interest from other clubs, especially Bayern Munich. Therefore, to fend off any interest, Chelsea decided to offer the youngster a new contract with weekly wages of £120,000.

The 20-year-old has not been able to justify his wages though, as the youngster has been in and out of the team under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel. Hudson-Odoi was even looking to leave on loan this season but Tuchel blocked his move so as not to weaken the Chelsea squad.

Having impressed in pre-season, Chelsea will be hoping that Hudson-Odoi can play a bigger role in the team as the Blues look to challenge on all fronts.

#4 Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) - £150,000

Another Chelsea player on the list, Christian Pulisic, is the fourth-highest paid youngster in the Premier League with weekly wages of £150,000.

Pulisic arrived at Chelsea in 2019 as a replacement for the departing Eden Hazard after enjoying his breakthrough at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

The young American has blown hot and cold in the Premier League since arriving at Chelsea, with untimely injuries halting his continuous progress. He had a slow start to the 2019-20 season but was arguably Chelsea's best player in the Premier League in the latter part of the season.

But the 2020-21 season did not work out to his liking as he started just 18 Premier League games for the Blues. He scored just six goals and provided four assists in 43 matches across all competitions and was sparingly used by new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Pulisic started the first game of Chelsea's 2021-22 Premier League campaign but COVID-19 infection followed by an ankle injury, has kept him out of the team since then. Fans will be hoping that Pulisic can justify his wages and make a bigger impact this season after returning from injury.

